Thursday’s Dump & Chase: The Juuse needs to be worth the squeeze

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Juuse Saros’ issues compound larger problems with Nashville Predators | A to Z Sports Nashville

The Nashville Predators have so many problems, it might be easy to overlook one of their biggest: Juuse Saros is struggling. Hard.

Five AHL Players Who Deserve an Extended NHL Audition | The Hockey News

Guess who’s the first player they mention in this article?

Call him up, Poile. This is silly.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Victim of Mitchell Miller’s racist bullying speaks out | TSN

Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL — Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022

Team USA Dominates As World U-17 Round-Robin Intensifies | The Hockey News

Carol Schram gives the rundown of the World U-17 Hockey Challenge as teams battle for who can face the United States in Saturday’s final.

Revisiting Jack Eichel trade, Devils’ hot start and other rumblings around the NHL | ESPN

Don’t look now, but the Devils are a wagon. They are currently riding a 7-game win streak.

Evander Kane ‘stable’ after opponent accidentally skates over his wrist | CNN

I’ve never kept my distaste for Evander Kane a secret, but I’m glad to see he’s going to be okay after a big scare on Tuesday night.

On the mend, thank you pic.twitter.com/8ZN7K5KAfc — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) November 9, 2022

Inside Mason Marchment’s hockey journey | ESPN

From undrafted free agent, through multiple minor leagues, and finally a breakout 2021-22 season and big free-agent deal, the 27-year-old was certainly no overnight success.

Jim Rutherford Hints At Bigger Changes For The Vancouver Canucks | The Hockey News

Canucks GM Jim Rutherford said the players must be more accountable. Could that mean firing the coach or trading some big contracts?

Canadiens rookie Slafkovsky to have hearing for boarding Red Wings’ Luff | Sportsnet

Leave Matt Luff alone!