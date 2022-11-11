Friday’s Dump & Chase: We Don’t Talk About Bruno

NHL Power Rankings: One important stat you should know for each team | Sportsnet

Sadness, Nashville style.

An early look at top candidates for 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class | Sportsnet

HHOF time.

Three-time All-Star P.K. Subban signs with ESPN as NHL analyst | Sportsnet

P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage.

Devils name Martin Brodeur executive vice-president, hockey operations | Sportsnet

Martin Brodeur has been named the New Jersey Devils executive vice-president, hockey operations, the team announced Thursday.

Super 16: Golden Knights new No. 1 in close power rankings | NHL.com

The Kraken are in the Super 16 for the first time ever.

McAvoy to make season debut for Bruins against Flames | NHL.com

Charlie McAvoy will make his season debut when the Boston Bruins host the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Frustrated Senators remain confident in ability to pull out of losing streak | Sportsnet

The Ottawa Senators feel they will find some semblance of confidence again and come out of this slump that has them 4-8 to start the season following their 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

What's the Canucks' biggest problem? Maybe it's the players | Sportsnet

We've heard plenty about Jim Rutherford's criticisms of the Vancouver Canucks' structure under coach Bruce Boudreau. That might not be the main issue, though. The players simply aren't performing.

Tortorella focused on game, not sentimentality upon return to Columbus | NHL.com

John Tortorella made it very clear he isn't interested in discussing the past.

Travis Yost: An early-season glimpse at the NHL goaltending picture | TSN

Goaltending is always voodoo.

Alex Galchenyuk signs AHL contract with Colorado Eagles | TSN

Alex Galchenyuk has a home.

Will the St. Louis Blues be deadline sellers on Ryan O'Reilly | TSN

Short answer: yes.

Five notable NHLers in the midst of surprising cold streaks | Daily Faceoff

I think all of Nashville is in a cold streak.

What is the source of the Calgary Flames' struggles? | Daily Faceoff

All the woes, all the issues.