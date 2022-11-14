Monday’s Dump & Chase: Rhubarb

Luongo shines as forward in HHOF Legends Classic | NHL.com

Discuss: how much less fun are goalie goals when the goalie in question doesn't have to stay in the net, or are they still just as fun?

Jack Eichel channels Buffalo fans' 'energy' in revenge hat trick | ESPN

Buffalo has really never treated Eichel well, from being openly disappointed that he wasn't Connor McDavid to, apparently, booing him because he left to get medical treatment the Sabres' management wouldn't let him.

Buckle up for the Gabel-Giguère connection | The Ice Garden

The Boston Pride have a brand-new terrifying offensive duo.

NHL, NHLPA slash plans for World Cup of Hockey in 2024 | ESPN

Some of the reasons for delay, like the current IIHF ban on Russian athletes which the NHL and NHLPA would like to work around, are beyond the NHL's control. Some of them, like not getting North American broadcast rights for the tournament...?

Washington Capitals’ league-worst injuries could cost them the playoffs | RMNB

It is astonishing how injured the Capitals are.

Canucks Takeaways: Unbelievably, Vancouver is on a worse pace than last season | Sportsnet

On the one hand, the Vancouver Canucks aren't doing well. On the other hand, I don't know that I'd say Jim Rutherford is the guy to improve them.

Coyotes' proposed new arena in Tempe sent to public vote | ESPN

I've been saying for six years that the Arizona Coyotes should move to Tempe. Compared to their old arena in Glendale, it's closer to several of the rich neighborhoods in the rest of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

It's also significantly easier to access from Tucson, the other major city in the state and the home of their AHL team, so they've got a better chance of getting people who've been watching the Roadrunners up there as well.

Coleman fined maximum for actions in Flames game | NHL.com

Ah yes, the $5,000 fine, that'll show 'em.

Around the Rink in the PHF: Week 1/Wake Your Mind Up | The Ice Garden

A lot of firsts, a lot of goals, a lot of saves (and a lot of penalties)--a fun and busy week in the PHF.

Jets lamenting inability to cash in on power play after loss to Flames | Sportsnet

The Jets' associate coach was quoted as saying that getting zero shots on goal on the power play (including during an extended 5-on-3) while giving up a shorthanded goal was "not the momentum you're trying to get". That is indeed a true statement, though perhaps a little obvious.