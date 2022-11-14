Nashville Predators sign forward Nolan Burke to 3-year ELC

The Nashville Predators announced Monday that they have signed forward Nolan Burke, currently of the OHL’s Sarnia Sting.

Burke is in his fourth season with the Sting, despite not playing in the 2019-20 season. In his OHL career, Burke has 45 goals and 96 points in 137 games. The Canadian center signs his ELC at the age of 19. However, as Cap Friendly notes, his age for contract purposes is counted at 20, meaning his ELC cannot slide and he does count against Nashville’s 50 contract limit.

