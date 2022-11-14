 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nashville Predators sign forward Nolan Burke to 3-year ELC

Burke leads the OHL with 15 goals this season for the Sarnia Sting

By Bryan Bastin
new

The Nashville Predators announced Monday that they have signed forward Nolan Burke, currently of the OHL’s Sarnia Sting.

Burke is in his fourth season with the Sting, despite not playing in the 2019-20 season. In his OHL career, Burke has 45 goals and 96 points in 137 games. The Canadian center signs his ELC at the age of 19. However, as Cap Friendly notes, his age for contract purposes is counted at 20, meaning his ELC cannot slide and he does count against Nashville’s 50 contract limit.

Stay tuned at On The Forecheck as we’ll have more coverage of this signing in the coming days.

