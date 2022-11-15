Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild 11/15/22 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Nov 15, 2022, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild 11/15/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Loading comments...
Loading comments...