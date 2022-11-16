Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Hockey at Home

Nashville and Milwaukee Notes

Milwaukee Musings: Ads Snap Two-Game Losing Skid | On the Forecheck

Milwaukee currently sits atop the Central Division. Here’s OTF’s latest Milwaukee Musings.

Around the League

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 could include Lundqvist | NHL.com

Could GMDP get the nod next year for the Hockey Hall of Fame?

State Your Case: Will Blue Jackets or Flyers reach playoffs first? | NHL.com

I think it's gotta be the Flyers / Flyera.

Avalanche partner with Make-A-Wish to make young fans dream come true | NHL.com

JUST LOOK AT THIS KID.

Blues, Flames struggling early because of injuries, lack of depth | NHL.com

Can someone tell me why the Predators are struggling? Raise your hands, please.

Scout's Analysis: Breaking down the state of the Vancouver Canucks | Sportsnet

They're certainly in a state.

Trotz says he hasn't received offers, but would consider a return | Sportsnet

He'll be Toronto's next bench boss after they fire Keefe for not getting out of the first round again.

How Maple Leafs will deal with scary reality of Jake Muzzin's health | Sportsnet

On and off the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to badly miss Jake Muzzin. The defenceman's playing future is up in the air after the team announced he will be out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury.

Future Considerations: 2023 draft-related takeaways from U18 tournament | Sportsnet

Draft previews!

Diagnosing Jack Campbell: What's wrong, and how the Edmonton Oilers can fix him | Daily Faceoff

Is Jack Campbell struggling? Certainly.

Hall of Fame class of 2023: Projecting next year's inductees | Daily Faceoff

I'm sure Henrik Lundqvist will be included.

Cole Eiserman 2024 NHL Draft | TSN

2024 Draft thoughts.

Oilers plummet in this week's NHL Power Ranking | TSN

Oh no, the Oilers are tumbling.