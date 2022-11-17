Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Going for the turkey

Nashville Predators News & Notes

‘This Feels Like Home:’ Steve Sullivan Returns to Smashville | Nashville Predators

Scrappy. Speedy. Sully.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Bruins hire ex-AG to conduct review of vetting process of Mitchell Miller | ESPN

The Bruins retained a former Attorney General to review their player-vetting process to ensure “our process going forward reflects our core values.”

What a mess.

Canadiens recall forward Rem Pitlick from AHL Laval | Sportsnet

I bet ol’ Rem is tired of moving around. They just won’t let this guy sit still.

How Will The Toronto Maple Leafs Replace Jake Muzzin | The Hockey News

With Jake Muzzin’s cervical spine injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs may find themselves more involved in the trade market for an NHL defenseman.

If things continue to go south this year for the Preds, I wouldn’t mind dangling Ekholm and his new contract out there for Toronto and seeing what the possible return could be.

‘I love the team here’: Johnny Gaudreau focused on positives in Columbus | ESPN

Despite a rough start to the season, Gaudreau is happy with the decision he made to sign with the Blue Jackets and excited about the future of the team. Although it’s clear he didn’t think it would still be this much of a story.

“It’s nice to hear a fan base wanted you and didn’t get you, but I didn’t expect to hear things for this long,” Gaudreau said. “A lot of players in my position end up re-signing with their teams. [Filip] Forsberg [in Nashville], [Nathan] MacKinnon in Colorado. I went in a different direction.”

Logan Thompson Goes from Stop-Gap to Superstar in Vegas | The Hockey News

After resurrecting his career five years ago, Logan Thompson has given the Vegas Golden Knights a new franchise goaltender while their old one recovers from injury.

REPORT: Grier Says He’ll ‘Listen’ to Trade Offers for Karlsson | San Jose Hockey Now

“To me, he’s probably one of the three best offensive defensemen in the League, and he’s been great for us. He’s done everything we’ve asked as far as preparation, practicing, playing,” Grier said. “So maybe there’s a scenario where a team comes asking for him [in a trade], because I do think he’s a difference-maker. He’s someone who can go out there and win you a game – or win you a series, for that matter – so maybe something will come up down the road. We’ll see.”

‘We bent and didn’t break’: Murry shows his mettle in Maple Leafs return | Sportsnet

In his first game back from injury and only his second start as a Maple Leaf, Matt Murray showed fans that he could weather the storm, that he could come up with big saves, when they mattered most.

Should Tampa Bay Worry About Andrei Vasilevskiy’s Play? | The Hockey News

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still in a playoff spot, but Andrei Vasilevskiy’s stats are subpar lately. Adam Proteau looks at why they’re not entirely his fault.