Friday’s Dump and Chase: Preparing for Potatoes

Nashville Predators 5, New York Islanders 4: Living on Island Time | On the Forecheck

Juuso Parssinen was the hero of the game with 2 goals and 1 assist and the Preds rookie has scored 4 points in 3 games so far. He and Roman Josi's four-point night propelled the Predators past the New York Islanders despite a late-game surge that saw the Isles tie the game at 4.

The Cole Smith debacle isn’t really about Cole Smith - On the Forecheck

Our amazing Jeff has an interesting look at Cole Smith here.

'This Feels Like Home:' Steve Sullivan Returns to Smashville | Nashville Predators

Future GM Steve Sullivan?

Admirals’ Afanasyev embracing development process | TheAHL.com | The American Hockey League

“Guys are very close,” Afanasyev said, “and I think we’re playing for each other, and that’s why we’re successful right now.”

Around the League

Fleury placed on injured reserve by Wild with upper-body injury

Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed on injured reserve by the Minnesota Wild because of an upper-body injury.

Sharks will listen to trade offers for Karlsson, GM says

Most teams would want Karlsson if San Jose ate some of the contract money.

Senators could be 'very active' looking to add defenseman, GM says

Erik Karlsson is available...

Drouin out 4-6 weeks for Canadiens with upper-body injury

Jonathan Drouin will miss 4-6 weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an upper-body injury.

NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting NHL ironman streak to hit 1,000 games

1,000 games for Kessel is incredible.

NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game

More video review so Twitter can blow up!

Inside Teemu Selanne’s legendary and still unmatched rookie season

Teemu Selanne stories.

NHL Power Rankings: A rookie to watch on every team

"Three years after being selected in the seventh round, 210th overall, in 2019, it took Juuso Parssinen all of five minutes to introduce himself to the NHL Saturday against the Rangers."

Why long-debated split of Matthews and Marner is paying off for Maple Leafs

Splitting up the Dream Team...hmmm....

The Talking Point: What are the five best teams in the NHL? - Video - TSN

We're less than a quarter into the NHL season but a number of teams have certainly stood out so far and TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson shares which teams he believes are the five best at this point in the year.

Marian Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks | TSN

Future GM Marian Hossa?

The Oilers should have an elite first unit, but they don’t | TSN

The data suggests the Darnell Nurse pairing is an anchor to Edmonton’s top line, Travis Yost writes.

How Difficult Would It Be to Trade Erik Karlsson? - The Hockey News

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said he's willing to listen to offers for Erik Karlsson. But speculation suggests the defenseman's contract makes any trade less likely.