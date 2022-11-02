Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Meanwhile, in Buffalo...

Nashville News

The Road to 900: Revisiting the Nashville Predators Biggest Wins | NHL.com

Big wins in Nashville’s history? Let’s go!

Around the League

Drysdale could be out rest of regular season for Ducks with torn labrum | NHL.com

This is a big loss for Anaheim.

State Your Case: Will Bruins or Penguins have more points this season? | NHL.com

Which yellow-and-black squad gets more points?

Hockey Fights Cancer month provides opportunity for League, fans | NHL.com

November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month in the NHL. Throughout the month, NHL.com will be telling stories of those in and around the League who have been impacted by cancer. Today, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price shares why Hockey Fights Cancer month is important to him.

Oshie out indefinitely with lower-body injury for Capitals | NHL.com

T.J. Oshie is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, further depleting the Washington Capitals' forward depth.

Poulin talks position with Canadiens, Dream Gap Tour in Q&A | NHL.com

A great interview with Marie-Philip Poulin.

Coaches must accept players' early struggles in new defensive structures | NHL.com

Early systemic struggles? Not a new thing.

Analyzing which Canadiens winger is the best fit with Caufield and Suzuki | Sportsnet

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have come together to form a dangerous duo in Montreal, but they've had a revolving door of wingers completing their line. So, who's the best long-term fit?

Latest blue line crunch for Canucks shows progress after dreadful start to season | Sportsnet

Are the Canucks really so bad? They're making some progress.

Can Maple Leafs find inspiration from within, or are changes necessary? | Sportsnet

The same could be said for Nashville. Are changes needed?

In tight Atlantic Division, Senators can't afford to lose sight of top teams | Sportsnet

The Sens are fun, but they're in deep in terms of competition.

A Very Early Look at Potential 2023 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents | The Hockey News

Matt Dumba is always on a free agent list, it seems. Will he find a new home next summer?

A Fire Sale Could Be In The San Jose Sharks' Future | The Hockey News

Can I get a gently used Logan Couture?

Justin Faulk St. Louis Blues losing streak | TSN

Shrug. I'm ok with the Blues losing in the same way they're ok with NSH losing.

'Scariest' storylines from the NHL season so far - Video | TSN

In honour of Halloween, That's Hockey is taking a look back at the first month of the NHL season and sharing some of the 'scariest' things that have happened so far.