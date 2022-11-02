Predators Place Kiefer Sherwood on Waivers

The Nashville Predators have placed forward Kiefer Sherwood on waivers, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston and SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Sherwood was a pleasant surprise for the Predators coming out of training camp. The 27-year-old journeyman unexpectedly earned a spot on the Preds’ second line thanks to a strong run of play during the preseason. Sherwood capitalized on that chance with a two-point performance in Nashville’s season opener against the San Jose Sharks in the NHL Global Series in Prague, the highlight of which came when Sherwood scored the league’s first goal of the season in his debut shift.

However, Sherwood never really built on that performance, and appeared in just three games when the Preds returned to North America, including a particularly brutal outing in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The move opens space for a new addition to the Preds’ roster, likely in form of a call-up from Milwaukee. The Admirals won their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday afternoon, which featured strong performances from Phil Tomasino, Juuso Parssinen, Mark Jankowski, and John Leonard — all players who would be strong candidates for an NHL call-up.

On the other side, if Sherwood clears waivers, he’d be an instant offensive boost to the Admirals line-up. Sherwood scored 75 points in 57 games for the Colorado Eagles last season, so he has experience excelling at the AHL level.

Thoughts on the move, Smashville?