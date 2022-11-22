Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Sideways

Patrice Bergeron records his 1,000th NHL point | Stanley Cup of Chowder

Another milestone for a surefire future Hall of Famer.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin plays in 1,000th NHL game | ESPN

Another milestone. I missed that he almost tested free agency over the summer—seeing him on another team would have been a bizarre experience.

Oilers G Jack Campbell hurt after being hit by puck on face while on bench | Sportsnet

As if being an Oilers goalie wasn't hard enough...

USA looks to build on momentum in Game 3 of the Rivalry Series | The Ice Garden

As ever, the Rivalry Series is not full of warm fuzzy feelings. The perennial contenders in women's hockey absolutely hate each other, and there's been controversy already in this meeting.

Maple Leafs' Rielly exits with injury vs. Islanders, getting more tests Tuesday | Sportsnet

Rough news for Rielly and for the cap-strapped Leafs.

Twenty games in: the Washington Capitals are bad | RMNB

An interesting breakdown of how comprehensively things have been going wrong for the Caps.

Michigan State hockey player laments lack of action after racial slurs | Sportsnet

An on-ice official who overheard the incident gave the offending player a game misconduct penalty, but there was no follow-up.

New Jersey Devils tie franchise record with 13th straight win | ESPN

It's been an incredible season for the Devils.

Beauts Notebook: moments with Budde and Kepler, what’s in a name?, and chaotic practice bytes | The Ice Garden

The Beauts have gotten snowed out and won't play again until December. TIG's Buffalo beat reporter Angelica Rodriguez looks at what they're doing in the meantime.