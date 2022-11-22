Predators Reportedly Waive Zach Sanford

The Nashville Predators have placed Zach Sanford on waivers, according to Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman.

The Predators had signed the 28-year-old forward to a one-year deal this past offseason, hoping Sanford could regain the scoring touch he had during his career-best season with the Blues in 2020. However, he had trouble beating other players for ice time, suiting up for just 8 of the Preds’ 19 games this season. Sanford had two points, a goal and an assist, in those eight games.

Sanford last played in the Predators’ 4-3 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes, and most notably took a retaliatory penalty late in the third period to give the Coyotes a power play chance late in the game.

There’s no word on if the Predators will make a corresponding move before Wednesday’s game at Detroit, or if they’ll wait until after Thanksgiving. The Predators had been carrying 15 forwards and just 6 defensemen on the active roster, so conventional wisdom would say they’d want another blueliner for depth. There’s been no update on Mark Borowiecki since he landed on the injured reserve last month. The Preds could also turn to a Milwaukee call-up for defensive depth — likely Jordan Gross (who played in 3 games with the Preds earlier this season), Roland McKeown, or Marc Del Gaizo.