Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Because I Was Inverted

The Admirals are very good. Eric and I have the details here.

Who wants some pointless stats?



Which Mattias/Matias is best this season?

Matias MacCelli - 1G, 11 pts, 43% CF%, 41% xGF%

Mattias Ekholm - 1G, 6 pts, 52% CF%, 56% xGF%

Mattias Janmark - 0G, 1 pt, 44% CF%, 46% xGF%

Mattias Samuelsson - 0G, 0 pts, 51% CF%, 52% xGF% — Bryan Bastin (@BryanBastin) November 22, 2022

Around the League

Devils proving they're for real with 13-game winning streak | NHL.com

What to make of the Devils?

2023 NHL Draft: Dragicevic boosted to A rating by Central Scouting | NHL.com

Getting excited about the draft already....

State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks? | NHL.com

He will get to 100 points AND he'll be traded.

Thanksgiving playoff position deadline real for NHL coaches | NHL.com

This is either a great indicator of playoff success or it's a totally random metric by which to measure success. You tell me?

Maple Leafs place Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with knee injury | Sportsnet

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve after the defenceman suffered a knee injury Monday night, the team announced.

Norris candidate Morrissey salvages Jets' win after stunning Hurricanes rally

Pay attention to Josh Morrissey.

Future Considerations: Analyzing the Top 10 players selected in the 2022 NHL Draft | Sportsnet

The 2022 NHL Draft was an unpredictable one, but are the players selected atop that class performing as their teams predicted? Here’s a look at how the 10 prospects from the draft are developing and trending so far.

Devils show inconsistent Oilers what an elite team looks like | Sportsnet

The Edmonton Oilers haven't strung a pair of wins together since the beginning of the month. The trend continued on Monday with an effort that simply wasn't good enough against the red-hot New Jersey Devils.

Arizona Coyotes May Consider Moving More Than Jakob Chychrun | The Hockey News

Jakob Chychrun made his season debut Monday night. Rumors suggest that although he remains available to trade, there may be more Coyotes defensemen on the move.

Who's Interested in Vancouver Canucks Captain Bo Horvat? | The Hockey News

Bo Horvat is one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL right now. If the Vancouver Canucks can't re-sign him, where could he go?