Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Happy Thanksgiving!

Nashville Predators 0, Detroit Red Wings 3: Shut down in Motor City | On the Forecheck

The Predators’ point streak comes to an end.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Ohio State Hockey Player ‘Returning Home’ After Alleged Racist Slur | The Hockey News

Ohio State’s athletics director apologized to Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua and said Kamil Sadlocha won’t practice or compete at this time after allegedly calling Joshua a racist slur.

Sexual assualt prevention training required for athletes, coaches and staff at 2023 world juniors | CBC News

The Nova Scotia government says it will require every person representing Hockey Canada at the upcoming 2023 World Junior Championships to sign an anti-harassment policy and take “sexual assault and harassment prevention” training.

Seems like overkill, but boy has Hockey Canada earned every bit of it.

Hurricanes sign goaltender Kochetkov to four-year extension | Sportsnet

The Carolina Hurricanes clarified their goaltending situation a bit more by signing Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year extension on Wednesday.

Wild acquire F Ryan Reaves from Rangers for 2025 5th-round pick | TSN

Great. The biggest plug/goon in the league is coming to the central division.

Sorry, I just really don’t like Ryan Reaves.

Maple Leafs place D Rielly on long-term injured reserve | ESPN

The injury-riddled Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury on Tuesday, a day after the veteran was hurt in a collision with New York forward Kyle Palmieri in an overtime loss to the Islanders.

Long-awaited NHL debut ‘means everything’ to Maple Leafs’ Hollowell | Sportsnet

Four years after drafting Mac Hollowell as a 19-year-old in 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping the time is right for the long-developing defenseman to make the jump into the NHL as the team deals with back-end injuries.

Jets forward Ehlers out 6-8 weeks after sports hernia surgery | TSN

Oof. That’s a tough break for Ehlers and Winnipeg, who are off to a strong 11-5-1 start to the season.

Proteau: NHL Should Follow MLB’s Lead for Rule Changes | The Hockey News

Listen, I love baseball, but I don’t think modeling yourself after the MLB is a good thing. A lot of the “changes” they’ve made are pretty awful (ghost runners in extra innings for example).

American Eagles: Boston College Hit the NTDP Jackpot | The Hockey News

The NCAA school has an impressive six recruits from USA Hockey’s elite program, including the entire first line. How did they do it?