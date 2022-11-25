Friday’s Predators-Avalanche Game Postponed Due to Water Main Break

The NHL has postponed Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena due to a water main break outside the arena. A new date for the game has not been announced.
Today’s game between the @Avalanche and @PredsNHL at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed. https://t.co/77al2PdDUP pic.twitter.com/cbroALyxMg— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2022
In addition, the NHL also says Saturday’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets could be impacted as well. The league says a decision on that game will be made later.
A number of Twitter users posted scenes from around Bridgestone, and... yeah... it doesn’t seem ideal for a hockey game.
BRIDGESTONE FLOODED: Video shot by Hayden Linfoot shows the impact of a water main break inside the arena. The @NHL officially postponed today’s game. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/l8O97yACX1— Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 25, 2022
Pics I took about an hour ago. Water is coming out of every door!! pic.twitter.com/XZkqnK34hC— Emily Bryant (@Emily_Bryant15) November 25, 2022
This also impacts the Music City Hockey Classic between the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies and Western Michigan Broncos. That game was supposed to take place at 6:30 Friday, following the conclusion of Preds-Avs. There’s been no official word on the status of that game.
