 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday’s Predators-Avalanche Game Postponed Due to Water Main Break

Status of Saturday’s Preds-Blue Jackets game also in question

By Nick Morgan
/ new
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL has postponed Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena due to a water main break outside the arena. A new date for the game has not been announced.

In addition, the NHL also says Saturday’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets could be impacted as well. The league says a decision on that game will be made later.

A number of Twitter users posted scenes from around Bridgestone, and... yeah... it doesn’t seem ideal for a hockey game.

This also impacts the Music City Hockey Classic between the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies and Western Michigan Broncos. That game was supposed to take place at 6:30 Friday, following the conclusion of Preds-Avs. There’s been no official word on the status of that game.

More as we have it, Smashville.

Loading comments...