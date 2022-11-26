Here’s What Most Definitely (But Didn’t Actually) Caused The Bridgestone Arena Water Main Break

Both of the Predators’ games at Bridgestone Arena this weekend have been postponed due to a water main break that put parts of the arena under three feet of water. The timing of that break was certainly ill-timed for fans hoping to see some hockey.

Or, depending on who you ask, PERFECTLY-timed.

As of Friday, there’s no official word on what caused the break. Which means totally accurate speculation about the incident continues to grow. Was there a great conspiracy at play here... perhaps to avoid the Avs after a 3-0 loss, or to give the American Preds a chance to watch Friday’s USA-England World Cup showdown? Did Filip Forsberg’s pregame fashion choices contain way too much drip?

We here at OnTheForecheck needed answers. So we turned to the world’s beacon of fact and truth, Twitter, to get some answers.

What caused the Bridgestone Arena water main break? (Wrong answers only) — On The Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck) November 25, 2022

Luckily, our faithful OTF followers have chimed in with their 100% plausible theories on what happened. Here are our favorites.

Some believe there may have been some extra strain on the system post-Thanksgiving...

...others think it something a little more supernatural.

Some think it may be some nautical revenge...

the catfish have unionized https://t.co/fuBB81O2DR — knox (@showponyboyx) November 25, 2022

A few think the Preds took some inspiration from Bull Durham...

Looks like the boys ate too much yesterday so @Matt9Duchene

staged a “Bull Durham” Costner rainout to keep from playing his former team, the Cup Champions @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/vwMdlYbfD5 — Linda P (@PeaPro1) November 25, 2022

We can also forgive some Homer Simpson, Naval Commander energy...

Some of you may have heard the sound of a phantom slapshot echoing through Lower Broadway...

One of Shea Weber’s slap shots from 2014 that went off the crossbar just returned to earth and landed in the wrong spot. https://t.co/mrve88qvBT — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) November 25, 2022

Someone let Shea Webber in to take some slapshots for old times sake https://t.co/hlnNfeQZKI — RA (@RApollos) November 25, 2022

This may be as simple as a certain Hotty Toddy admin needing some time to decompress from the Egg Bowl...

I flooded the arena so I didn’t have to see my Mississippi State coworkers today https://t.co/e4Buf45B94 — Sara Giles (@saratgiles) November 25, 2022

(At least the sideline smoke machine is cool.)

There are always some usual suspects who just, by their nature, RUIN EVERYTHING...

Jared Stillman predicted the pipes would be fine. — Eddie (@Eddie_000000) November 25, 2022

This could all just be a sign the Holidays are around the corner...

The Wet bandits hit Bridgestone Arena and took their name a little too seriously! #Preds https://t.co/FmuXQrQdlu pic.twitter.com/TG0LYCGQoD — Brandy (@BrAnDnY) November 25, 2022

Maybe we’re the problem... it’s us...

Tears of Taylor Swift fans who didn’t get tickets — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) November 25, 2022

Who in Nashville could have caused this?!? pic.twitter.com/7OrtsUZPuZ — Dr. Matthew Morrison (@NDCSE_VLSI) November 25, 2022

You have to be careful when putting those lines together...

They accidentally turned Hynes line mixer to turbo — Justin Loudermilk (@quietwaterjml) November 25, 2022

File this under mean... but possible...

There was obviously still lots of tears from last year’s playoff series that caused the pipe to burst. Obviously, right? #GoAvsGo https://t.co/qu9wgSZYcn — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) November 25, 2022

And finally, a theory that this could have been divine intervention after a series of unfortunate events...

They were making a new hype video with Wayne D. He did the “white man’s overbite”, wink, point at nothing. and head nod all at once and lightning struck the arena causing this disaster. — Kevin Troope (@troopek) November 25, 2022

What are your theories for the water main break, Smashville?