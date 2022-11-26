 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here’s What Most Definitely (But Didn’t Actually) Caused The Bridgestone Arena Water Main Break

Wrong answers only... or ARE they?

By Nick Morgan
/ new
Who Done It? Photo by LMPC via Getty Images

Both of the Predators’ games at Bridgestone Arena this weekend have been postponed due to a water main break that put parts of the arena under three feet of water. The timing of that break was certainly ill-timed for fans hoping to see some hockey.

Or, depending on who you ask, PERFECTLY-timed.

As of Friday, there’s no official word on what caused the break. Which means totally accurate speculation about the incident continues to grow. Was there a great conspiracy at play here... perhaps to avoid the Avs after a 3-0 loss, or to give the American Preds a chance to watch Friday’s USA-England World Cup showdown? Did Filip Forsberg’s pregame fashion choices contain way too much drip?

We here at OnTheForecheck needed answers. So we turned to the world’s beacon of fact and truth, Twitter, to get some answers.

Luckily, our faithful OTF followers have chimed in with their 100% plausible theories on what happened. Here are our favorites.

Some believe there may have been some extra strain on the system post-Thanksgiving...

...others think it something a little more supernatural.

Some think it may be some nautical revenge...

A few think the Preds took some inspiration from Bull Durham...

We can also forgive some Homer Simpson, Naval Commander energy...

Some of you may have heard the sound of a phantom slapshot echoing through Lower Broadway...

This may be as simple as a certain Hotty Toddy admin needing some time to decompress from the Egg Bowl...

(At least the sideline smoke machine is cool.)

There are always some usual suspects who just, by their nature, RUIN EVERYTHING...

This could all just be a sign the Holidays are around the corner...

Maybe we’re the problem... it’s us...

You have to be careful when putting those lines together...

File this under mean... but possible...

And finally, a theory that this could have been divine intervention after a series of unfortunate events...

What are your theories for the water main break, Smashville?

Loading comments...