Monday’s Dump & Chase: Drained

Jets put up seven goals to hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss | Sportsnet

You love to see it.

Six in Five: Just a quick question... | The Ice Garden

A look at some of the big questions for and about the Toronto Six.

PHF Roundup: Howard, Cava each score twice as Toronto Six down Boston Pride | Sportsnet

The Boston Pride have suffered their first loss of the season.

A newbie-friendly walkthrough of different hockey analytics resources | RMNB

This is a nice introduction to some of the more-commonly-cited sites and what they have to offer.

Former Canucks employee says she was discriminated against; team denies allegations | Sportsnet

"A former Vancouver Canucks employee says she was subject to discrimination during her time with the organization, and alleges her “sex and physical and mental disabilities played a role in the termination of her employment.""

Q & A with Riveters Defender Anna Kilponen | The Ice Garden

Really, I think everyone--goalies included--wants to score goals, even if they are a more defensive-minded player in general (see also: goalies).