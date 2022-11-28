Monday’s Dump & Chase: Drained

Jets put up seven goals to hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss | Sportsnet
You love to see it.
Six in Five: Just a quick question... | The Ice Garden
A look at some of the big questions for and about the Toronto Six.
PHF Roundup: Howard, Cava each score twice as Toronto Six down Boston Pride | Sportsnet
The Boston Pride have suffered their first loss of the season.
A newbie-friendly walkthrough of different hockey analytics resources | RMNB
This is a nice introduction to some of the more-commonly-cited sites and what they have to offer.
Former Canucks employee says she was discriminated against; team denies allegations | Sportsnet
"A former Vancouver Canucks employee says she was subject to discrimination during her time with the organization, and alleges her “sex and physical and mental disabilities played a role in the termination of her employment.""
Q & A with Riveters Defender Anna Kilponen | The Ice Garden
Really, I think everyone--goalies included--wants to score goals, even if they are a more defensive-minded player in general (see also: goalies).
Loading comments...