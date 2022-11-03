Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Pass the Fire Extinguisher

Nashville Predators News

Breaking down the Nashville Predators' comically bad defense in Edmonton | A to Z Sports

Let's...not do this again. Please?

Preds Prospects Report: October | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: There's some hope from the youth. Eric has the monthly report for you right here, catching you up on the prospects and what they’re up to.

Predators’ bad start exposes key issues with franchise decision-making | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Jeff breaks down some of what's been going wrong with the Preds, and why.

Preds Foundation, KABOOM! Partner for Eleventh Annual Playground Build | NHL.com

While the Preds are away, the...well, I hesitate to call these volunteers mice. And they aren’t the ones playing.

You know what, it’s a nice story about a good thing. I’ll take it.

Around the Hockey World

2022-23 PHF Season Preview: Connecticut Whale | The Ice Garden

The Ice Garden's PHF season previews are underway! I've opted to highlight the Whale's here for all my colleagues who were cheering for them last year, but you can also check out much of the rest of the league.

Jack Eichel leads the way in NHL for disk replacement surgeries | ProHockeyTalk | NBC Sports

Although I absolutely felt that if Eichel needed that surgery for his quality of life he should get it, I wasn't as quick as some people to believe that he was making a better judgment than the Buffalo Sabres' doctors about its impact on his career.

Right now, it seems like I was very wrong, and I'm glad of that both for Eichel's sake and for the multiple other NHLers who have now been able to take advantage of his successful treatment to get their own surgeries.

Report: Ryan Reynolds 'very interested' in purchasing Ottawa Senators | Sportsnet

A celebrity owner almost might be the next logical step in the Sens saga.

PWHPA to host All-Star Weekend in Ottawa | The Ice Garden

Speaking of Ottawa, the PWHPA will be heading there in a little over a month for some high-skill, high-profile competition. I really like some of what the PWHPA is doing here with player selection--letting the skills competition players be chosen by their peers instead of the fans, and not requiring them to play in the All-Star Game itself.

It's always need to see what players think of their teammates and rivals, and this time it'll be for more than just a human interest piece (though I enjoy reading those too).

Victor Hedman missed game due to reported upper-body injury | Raw Charge

There’s some potential trouble in Tampa.

Opinion: Full Face Shields in Junior A Hockey Are Good | The Hockey News

All the changes being made to make junior hockey safer for the players are also making hockey a better and more exciting sport. The current generation of young stars grew up able to freely make plays without constantly having to dread blindside hits, and as a result bring absurd creativity to the NHL game--I wonder what cutting down further on fighting will do for the next generation.

Tavares delivers 'unbelievable' hat trick as Maple Leafs jam it to Flyers | Sportsnet

Yesterday was just not the day to be a Philadelphia sports fan, huh.