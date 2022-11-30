Wednesday’s Dump and Chase: Where Do the Goals Go?

Nashville News

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Admirals Dispose of Moose, Split Rockford Series - On the Forecheck

The Admirals remain atop the Central Division.

Stamkos closing in on 500 goals, 1,000 points in NHL with Lightning

Steven Stamkos' arrival with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008 was heralded by the "Seen Stamkos" advertising campaign.

Hintz signs eight-year, $67.6 million contract with Stars

Roope Hintz signed an eight-year, $67.6 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8.45 million.

Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six rookies in the Central Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs to Raise Funds for ALS and Honour Börje Salming

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will raise funds for ALS Action Canada in memory of Leafs legend Börje Salming.

Color of Hockey: Zonnon turning heads as 16-year-old forward in QMJHL

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Bill Zonnon, a rookie forward for Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Tkachuk's return to Calgary gives Flames fans chance to both thank him and boo him

Matthew Tkachuk’s return to Calgary on Tuesday night is bound to open with all the feels one should expect from a reunion as anticipated as this.

Is Alexis Lafreniere a bust? Not so fast - Daily Faceoff

Is Lafreniere a bust?

Canucks assign Podkolzin, Rathbone to AHL squad

The Vancouver Canucks announced Monday that forward Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone have been assigned to the team's AHL affiliate.

NHL Prospect Roundup: Shane Wright is dominating the AHL - Daily Faceoff

Shane Wright is excelling in the "A"

NHL Stat Pack: Bruins Streak, Blackhawks Slide and Kraken Surge - The Hockey News

Carol Schram shares the stats behind the news, including the Boston Bruins' record-setting home win streak and if the Seattle Kraken are Cup contenders.

NHL All-In Power Rankings: Bottom Five - The Hockey News

These five NHL teams want nothing to do with the Stanley Cup playoffs this year and everything to do with many Cup runs after a hefty rebuild.

Trade Rumors Still Surround the Vancouver Canucks - The Hockey News

Despite being only one point out of a wild-card spot, Canucks such as Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers aren't safe from trade speculation.

Injuries Don’t Excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak - The Hockey News

Adam Proteau argues the Philadelphia Flyers have made little progress since GM Chuck Fletcher took over four years ago despite a hot start to 2022-23.