Friday’s Dump & Chase: Brand New

O'Reilly takes blame for 'absolutely horrible' play during Blues' skid | NHL.com

True ownership here.

Super 16: Bruins No. 1, Devils, Islanders, Jets, Wild enter rankings | NHL.com

Power rankings, sans Predators.

Palat out indefinitely for Devils after having groin surgery | NHL.com

Ondrej Palat is out indefinitely for the New Jersey Devils after having groin surgery Tuesday.

Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL | NHL.com

The Stanley Cup was in the middle of the room, but Logan Thompson kept his distance.

On Campus: Coyotes prospect Cooley leads freshmen to watch this season | NHL.com

The 2022-23 NCAA freshmen class is loaded with talent, with many players already drafted by NHL teams and others who will be drafted or sign free-agent contracts when their seasons end.

Avalanche, Blue Jackets back at practice ahead of Global Series | NHL.com

The business portion of the NHL Global Series trip for the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets began Tuesday.

NHL Power Rankings: How are old faces settling into their new surroundings? | Sportsnet

The mushy middle is mushy.

Tortorella passionately defends Maple Leafs’ Keefe: ‘I hope he jams it to you all’ | Sportsnet

ultimate sass.

32 Thoughts: Senators preparing for a sale to new ownership | Sportsnet

Weekly 32 Thoughts.

Growing the Game: Winnipeg's Filipino Heritage Night, PHF and PWHPA | The Hockey News

Some thoughts from THN about growing the game.

The Montreal Canadiens Could Soon Move a Forward | The Hockey News

Well, it's not going to be one of the youngsters.