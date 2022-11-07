Monday’s Dump & Chase: Wild Wild West Coast

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Juuse Saros True to Form After Rough Start Against Vancouver | Sports Illustrated - Inside The Preds

Saros's game against the Canucks was a pretty good representation for how his seasons usually go... so-so start followed by a run of ridiculous, game-stealing type play. Hopefully, as the season gets going, Saros can fix some of those slow starts to games and return to his lockdown, Vezina-worthy form.

Ads Win Sixth Straight | Milwaukee Admirals

A shout-out to the Admirals, who overcame a quiet first week and have since rattled off six straight wins. The most encouraging thing about the Ads' hot start is that a lot of the more notable names for Preds fans -- like Tomasino, Evangelista, Wilsby, and Parssinen -- are each playing extremely well, and Askarov is looking more and more comfortable with each start.

Other Hockey Happenings

Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended two games for high-sticking Kings’ Quick | Sportsnet

The argument from Florida I guess was that it was just an accidental play from Tkachuk. I’ll let you decide if you buy that defense...

'It's discouraging': Penguins' losing streak pushed to seven | NHL.com

The Pens' decision to "get the band back together" for one last run at the Cup appears to lacking some juice at the moment.

Blues at a crossroads with O'Reilly situation | Sportsnet

The Blues are going to have some choices to make on some of their veteran players as they start to swim up against the cap.

Alex Ovechkin on breaking Gordie Howe record, Capitals legacy | ESPN

In an era rife with free agency, trades, and contract strife, scoring 787 goals with a single franchise is pretty impressive.

How Don Cherry ran afoul of Sam Pollock, paving path for Scotty Bowman | Eyes On The Prize

An absolutely fun, fascinating read on how a chance injury and a "few beers" helped open the door for the greatest NHL coaching career of all-time.