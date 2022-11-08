Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Unseasonably Warm

Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and San Jose Sharks defender Erik Karlsson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 6.

McDavid cementing legacy as he plays 500th NHL game with Oilers | NHL.com

WASHINGTON -- Connor McDavid's first 499 NHL regular-season games have flown by nearly as quickly as the speedy Edmonton Oilers center races past defenders.

Smith safe as Senators coach despite five-game skid, GM Dorion says | NHL.com

D.J. Smith will remain coach of the Ottawa Senators, general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday.

Rookie Watch: Beniers, Thompson among best in Pacific Division | NHL.com

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Pacific Division.

McNab remembered as great broadcast partner, caring friend | NHL.com

“Some of the happiest moments of my broadcasting life came during the years I worked side by side with Peter McNab on New Jersey Devils telecasts, along with Gary Thorne.”

Canadiens Notebook: Pitlick's reversal, Dach's maturation, Edmundson's challenge | Sportsnet

The Montreal Canadiens could have demoted a young player to get the roster to 23 players, but the team wants to make their decisions based on merit and their rookies don’t deserve a demotion, while Rem Pitlick’s performance has left too much to be desired to start the season.

Weekend Takeaways: Golden Knights, Kraken taking Pacific Division by storm | Sportsnet

The Vegas Golden Knights have been no stranger to success since they began NHL play five years ago in 2017, while the second-place Seattle Kraken appear to be taking a step forward in Year 2 as both teams sit atop the Pacific Division.

Tough weekend challenge 'exactly what the doctor ordered' for Maple Leafs | Sportsnet

Following an 0-for California road trip, the Maple Leafs have now won three straight. A 3-1 victory in Carolina was the cherry on top, and flips last week's narrative on its head.

Devils goalie MacKenzie Blackwood out with sprained MCL | Sportsnet

Blackwood holds a 4-2-0 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in seven games this season.

Panthers' Tkachuk suspended two games for high-sticking Kings' Quick | Sportsnet

