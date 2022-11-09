Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Nashville Lampoon’s Vacation

Nashville Predators News

Meanwhile in Milwaukee: Red Hot Admirals Win Six Straight | Nashville Predators

A check-in on the Milwuakee Admirals, who are using their deep, talented roster to win six games straight. Might be worth looking at the excellent young players to - I don’t know, replace struggling players in Nashville? Maybe I’m crazy.

Nashville Predators Send Luke Prokop To WHL | Pro Hockey Rumors

While this article makes it sound like a demotion for Luke Prokop, it may be better for the young prospect to play on a contending team in the WHL instead of struggling on a bad team in Norfolk. It should be good for his development, and maybe it will add to his confidence.

Nashville Predators 1, Seattle Kraken 5: When it rains, it pours | On the Forecheck

Everything that could’ve gone wrong, did go wrong - and it got there fast. The Kraken scored a goal on their first shot, Nashville gave up two goals in two minutes and Juuse Saros was pulled for Kevin Lankinen - and that was just the first twenty minutes. A couple of players fought to keep the game in reach, but to no avail. Read what happened here.

The Chase Thomas Podcast - Preds Power Hour - November 6th

I’ve had the pleasure of joining Chase Thomas and Charlie Burris of A to Z Sports for a weekly Predators podcast released every Saturday. We talk about the road trip’s surprising wins and embarrassing losses, a check-in on the Milwaukee Admirals and of course, if John Hynes is on the hot seat.

Around the NHL

McDavid, Draisaitl extend point streaks, Oilers edge Lightning | NHL.com

Stop me if you've heard this before: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl had goals in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. Warning: Evander Kane left the game with a pretty scary cut from a skate - he is recovering, but it could be a lot to read without warning.

Nichushkin out one month for Avalanche after ankle surgery | NHL.com

The team leader in goals for Colorado will be out a month after getting surgery on his ankle. He's been out four games so far, but thankfully the procedure goes well and he has a speedy recovery.

Six in Five: Toronto stays undefeated at home | The Ice Garden

The opening weekend of the PHF's Toronto Six was a success, winning both games 3-2 over the Minnesota Whitecaps. The folks at the Ice Garden break down the eventful weekend, including a strange penalty that was assessed before the game even started.

Jets ease past Stars, extend point streak to seven games | NHL.com

Nashville's on-again, off-again Central Division rival is making a run towards the top of the division with a 6-0-1 record in the last seven games. Mark Scheifele had two goals against the Dallas Stars, who were dominated by the Winnipeg Jets 5-1. So at least one division rival lost.

Quick makes 21 saves, Kings shut out Wild | NHL.com

The Central Division's preseason dark horse candidate Minnesota Wild had their offense go missing once again in a 1-0 loss to Los Angeles. Kirill Kaprizov got a game misconduct for a crosscheck against Drew Doughty in a controversial call that could leave the Wild without their young star.

Sandstrom, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight loss | NHL.com

Before the season, the Flyers were considered the worst team in the NHL. Well now they're 7-3-2, and beat St. Louis, who could be the worst team currently. St. Louis is in more trouble than Nashville and Craig Berube could be in jeopardy soon.

Ryan Reynolds receives standing ovation at Senators game | NHL.com

I would applaud him even if he wasn't trying to buy my favorite team, but with the Ottawa Senators up for sale, the guy from Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place possibly owning the team is technically news.

Canucks say signing Horvat to new contract is 'priority' | NHL.com

Bo Horvat is a UFA after this season, and he has been a bright spot in a less-than-ideal season for the Canucks. Vancouver wants to re-sign their captain, but admits he could be trade bait if they can't come to an agreement. Might be something to watch as we get closer to the deadline.

Vanecek helps Devils defeat Flames, extend winning streak to seven | NHL.com

The red-hot Devils have won seven games in a row despite goaltender injuries, and the big guns of Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton had one goal, one assist nights. What a turnaround for Lindy Ruff from the beginning of the year.

Today’s NHL Action

Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1) at Florida Panthers (7-5-1) - 6:00 PM Central

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2) at Washington Capitals (6-6-2) - 6:30 PM Central

Vancouver Canucks (4-6-3) at Montreal Canadiens (6-6-1) - 6:30 PM Central

Minnesota Wild (5-6-1) at Anaheim Ducks (4-8-1) - 9:00 PM Central

NHL Transactions - 8 November 2022 TEAM PLAYER TRANSACTION TEAM PLAYER TRANSACTION Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser Activated from IR Vancouver Canucks Sheldon Dries Minors Injury Pittsburgh Penguins Filip Hallander NHL Injury Philadelphia Flyers Samuel Ersson Emergency Loan Recall Philadelphia Flyers Yegor Zamula Minors Injury Montreal Canadiens Evgeni Dadonov Activated from IR Montreal Canadiens Rem Pitlick Minors Injury Minnesota Wild Brandon Duhaime Injured Reserve Injury Minnesota Wild Jordan Greenway Activated from IR Minnesota Wild Joseph Cramarossa Placed on roster from emerg. loan Minnesota Wild Adam Beckman Placed on roster from emerg. loan Detroit Red Wings Austin Czarnik NHL Injury Detroit Red Wings Matt Luff Emergency Loan Recall Chicago Blackhawks Dylan Wells Minors Injury Chicago Blackhawks Dylan Wells Cleared waivers Montreal Canadiens Rem Pitlick Cleared waivers Columbus Blue Jackets Emil Bemstrom Emergency Loan Recall Carolina Hurricanes Ondrej Kase Injured Reserve Injury Carolina Hurricanes Jack Drury NHL Injury Arizona Coyotes Conor Timmins Conditioning Loan Toronto Maple Leafs Jordie Benn Activated from LTIR Toronto Maple Leafs Victor Mete Minors Injury Toronto Maple Leafs Pontus Holmberg Minors Injury Nashville Predators Luke Prokop Junior

Song of the Day

I don’t have a clever reason as to why I picked this. This song just rules.