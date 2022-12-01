Thursday’s Dump & Chase: On the road again

Nashville Predators News & Notes

How Bridgestone Arena reopened in days instead of months after flood | Tennessean

Nashville Predators CEO Sean Henry said Bridgestone Arena could have been closed for six months after being flooded last week by a water main break.

Not sure I believe that, but it certainly sounds impressive.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Penguins’ Kris Letang out indefinitely after second stroke of career | ESPN

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering the second stroke of his NHL career.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am OK. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Get well soon, Tanger.

Patrick Kane Could Face Decision-Making Time in December | The Hockey News

Look, I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but he’s going to end up in Vegas somehow. They do this every year.

Tempe City Council approves Coyotes’ arena plan ahead of vote | ESPN

Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke in favor of the Tempe arena deal and said the league supported keeping the Coyotes in Arizona. He added that if the arena project goes forward, the NHL has committed to bringing “an All-Star Game or a (NHL) draft” there.

Sean Monahan built lasting legacy beyond the ice in Calgary | TSN

Sean Monahan wrote his name all over the franchise record book during his nine-season tenure in Calgary, but it’s the relationships he built beyond the ice that should ultimately define how he is remembered in the city.

St. Ignatius Hockey Players, Parents, Coaches Sue Truck Driver After Bus Crash | The Hockey News

On Tuesday, parents recalled hearing the news and rushing to hospital after a semi-truck crashed with a bus carrying members of a junior varsity college prep hockey team.

Wheeler proving he’s still a leader for the Jets, regardless of title | Sportsnet

After notching his fourth career hat trick and adding an assist, former Jets captain Blake Wheeler is up to eight goals and 20 points in 21 games.

Why patience may be the best course for the up-and-down Blues | ESPN

The Blues got off to a rough start to the season. But general manager Doug Armstrong has seen enough to know that patience, and not panic, was the right approach for his team.

Sens’ Josh Norris skating, remains without timeline for return | TSN