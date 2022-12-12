On The Forecheck welcomes our new staff members

Join me and the rest of the On The Forecheck staff in welcoming our five new writers. They join the team from a diverse set of backgrounds, but every single one has already been a huge improvement to our team. Read on to learn about our new folks, and make sure you give them a follow on Twitter as well!

You can also add this list to Twitter, which contains all the Twitter pages for our writers.

Chicken N Stats

Chicken is a Nashville native who remembers when they gave away bicycles at the Gaylord Entertainment Center. He also once ran into Marc-André Fleury at the ’03 draft. A relative newcomer to programming and analytics, he’s excited to contribute to OTF, bringing you the numbers behind the game. Follow him on Twitter @chickenandstats.

Keegan Osinski

Keegan had never seen a single hockey game until the Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup run, so she is making up for lost time. She is a librarian at Vanderbilt University and can often be found doing a crossword puzzle at a dive bar. Follow her on Twitter at @keegzzz.

Soloman Ledford

Solomon has been a hockey fan for five years and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is currently enrolled at the University of Memphis for a degree in marketing and resides in Dunlap, TN. His biggest aspiration is to help maintain and promote a welcoming environment and create good memories for new fans and old. When he is seen at games he enjoys wearing eccentric outfits and making people laugh as he passes them in Bridgestone Arena, having won Fan of the Games countless times. Follow on Twitter at @the_realsolomon.

Brendan Farrell

Brendan has been a hockey fan for as long as he can remember. He currently works as the sports editor of The Park Record, a twice-weekly newspaper in Park City, UT. Brendan graduated from the University of Florida in 2020 with a degree in journalism. In his spare time, he can be found tearing up the ski slopes, browsing through spreadsheets, or watching hockey. Follow him on Twitter at @Bfarrell727.

Katherine Theyson

Katherine has been a Nashville Predators fan since 2014. She enjoys talking about the team with other fans on Twitter where she goes by @i24predsfan (because of her long drive up the interstate to Bridgestone) and going to games with her son (known affectionately as “The Boy”) when she is able. In her day job, she teaches Economics at The University of the South. She’s looking forward to the opportunity to share two things she loves: hockey and data.