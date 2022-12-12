Monday’s Dump & Chase: It’s going to be a busy week

Straight floatin' on a boat on the deep blue sea ️ pic.twitter.com/9clYyk604O — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 12, 2022

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators put Eeli Tolvanen on waivers | On The Forecheck

After too long sitting on the bench, the Predators have waived Tolvanen. Any bets on the probability of him clearing?

Nashville Predators 2, Ottawa Senators 3: Preds Fall as Power Play Woes Continue | On the Forecheck

Losing two defenders for half the game, Nashville fell to 12-11-2 ahead of a busy week.

BREAKING: Nashville Predators lose Alexandre Carrier and Jeremy Lauzon in 3-2 loss to Ottawa. Roland McKeown and Kevin Gravel likely recalled to NHL. | On the Forecheck

The injury bug has hit the Predators defense, hard.

Predators forward McCarron enters NHL's player assistance program | AtoZ Sports

We wish McCarron and his loved ones the very best, and hope the program provides all the help he needs so he can make a speedy return to Nashville.

‘Take Your Dad to Work Day:’ Inside One Dad’s First Preds Fathers Trip | NHL.com

Jordan Gross got the call up; so did his dad.

Smashville Scope: Fathers Trip Returns | NHL.com

In more dad news: Some highlights of the Preds and their dads.

Around the League & the World

Letang returns for Penguins 12 days after stroke | NHL.com

Good news for Kris Letang, who looked like he might be out for a while.

Ovechkin chasing history, Howe, Gretzky | NHL.com

The Great 8 draws closer to the 800 goal mark.

The Talking Point: The top five teams in the NHL right now | TSN

Craig Button gives his top 5 teams. 4 of the 5 teams on this list have new coaches this year. Maybe that says something.

Jaromir Jagr makes season debut at age 50, records two assists | Sportsnet

Jagr played 15:10 in his season debut. This man is made of titanium.

U.S. looking to create identity for World Juniors during selection camp

World Juniors is on the way and the US team is preparing for the big event. Look out for Preds prospect Ryan Ufko, who was selected for the US training camp.