Nashville Predators 0, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT): Preds shut out in loss but secure loser point

As the seconds ticked down in the third period, the St. Louis Blues and the Nashville Predators were deadlocked at zero. In a year where scoring is through the roof, neither team could find the back of the net. The third period came and went without a breakthrough.

Finally, Brayden Schenn’s game-winning goal in overtime finally broke the deadlock to give St. Louis the win. Nashville was held off the scoresheet despite recording 25 shots on goal, and the Predators have lost three games in a row. Jordan Binnington came away with the shutout win for the Blues.

Saros turned in another solid performance, turning aside 23 of 24 shots in the overtime loss. Nashville did its best to make Saros’s job as easy as possible, but the Finnish netminder also came up with a few big saves, which was enough to at least gain a point on a night where Nashville’s offense couldn’t buy a goal.

The two teams battled to a scoreless draw in the first period, despite both of them having two power plays each. The Blues had a slight edge in shots (9-7), but neither squad could find the game’s first goal.

The whistles continued to come early and often in the second period. Nashville survived another St. Louis power play early in the frame, as Saros came up with a sprawling save to keep the Blues off the board. Nashville had another opportunity with the man advantage soon after and also came up empty. Another Predators power play late in the second period also didn’t result in a goal.

The second period came and went without the game’s first goal as well, despite Juuso Pärssinen attempting a lacrosse goal and the Predators having a 24-11 edge in shot attempts at all strengths, per Natural Stat Trick. Nashville also had nine shots on goal to St. Louis’ four in the frame, but the Predators struggled to turn their shot attempts and possession in the offensive zone into dangerous scoring chances.

Nashville’s power play has had its struggles all season long, and Monday was no exception. The Predators managed to generate four power plays on the night, but they failed to score a goal. Nashville has been shut out with the man advantage in six of its last seven games.

On the plus side, the Predators’ penalty kill found its groove against the Blues. Despite Ryan Johansen gifting St. Louis three power plays, the unit, along with Saros, prevented the Blues from scoring on any of them.

With both teams desperate for a goal (or any sign of life offensively) entering the third period, the game started to open up. Both teams started taking chances defensively, and a lack of whistles led to early flurry of chances at both ends. Still, neither team could find a goal. With neither team breaking the deadlock, the game went to overtime, where Schenn buried the game-winning goal.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for Nashville, as the Predators are set to face the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow night.