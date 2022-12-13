Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Bad habits

Nashville Predators News

Nashville Predators 0, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT): Preds shut out in loss but secure loser point | On the Forecheck

I was watching the Blues broadcast and at one point they cut away from the game, which was ongoing at that point, to discuss the NHL's helmet rule over clips from previous games. It was that kind of night.

Seattle Kraken claim Preds forward Eeli Tolvanen off waivers | On the Forecheck

Rachel takes a look back at Tolvanen's tenure in Nashville.

Other Hockey News

NHL salary cap for 2023-24 to be discussed at Board of Governors meeting | NHL.com

The salary cap has the potential to go up by $4 million or more, depending on how escrow repayment works out this season.

Bill Daly indicates there's 'significant interest' to purchase Ottawa Senators | Sportsnet

Things are, maybe, looking up for the Sens.

NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR, will start for Blackhawks against Capitals | NHL.com

Mrázek has had a rough season injury-wise.

Film Room: Tuominen adding teeth to Rivs’ power play | The Ice Garden

I do like to see a successful power play unit (as long as it's not scoring against the team I'm rooting for), and personally I also really enjoy a power play unit that relies heavily on a skilled defender. It's a big part of how I ended up as a Preds fan in the first place. TIG's Mike Murphy breaks down what the Metropolitan Riveters are doing right and how defender Minttu Tuominen is helping them succeed.

McDavid's goal-scoring streak snapped as Oilers lose to Wild | Sportsnet

So it is possible to stop the Edmonton Oilers' power play...

Why NHL teams are turning to goalie tandems more and more | ESPN

Especially with skaters taking more and better shots these days, I think it's good for goalies to have lighter workloads in terms of games played. What's your take?

Team USA Gives Young Players Their Shot, Releases December Rivalry Series Roster | The Ice Garden

Team USA is adding some impressive talent before this week's upcoming Rivalry Series game, potentially including Amanda Kessel.

Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR | ESPN

The good news is that it's not his neck again, at least.

NHL Injury Report: Caufield, Tanev, Stützle among players to leave games | Sportsnet.ca

What was going ON in the Habs-Flames game?

Capitals 'not gonna rebuild the team' as Ovechkin chases record | ESPN

Leonsis is committing to keeping the Capitals no worse than just-good-enough in the hopes that a decent supporting cast will help Ovechkin break Gretzky's record.