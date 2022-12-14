Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Holly Jolly

Nashville News

Eeli Tolvanen’s departure should be the last straw for Nashville fans | On the Forecheck

“Eeli Tolvanen is gone, and fans have every right to be upset at the coaching staff and management for their decisions with the young Finn. Something has to change.” - Jeff Middleton

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Admirals Tested in East Coast Swing | On the Forecheck

Yaroslav Askarov’s first AHL shutout earns him player of the week recognition.

Around the League

State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?

Who are you taking?

Assistants play vital role in helping struggling players, teams

Recchi says honest conversations from coaches are key when high expectations are not being met.

Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart

Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around.

U.S. players 'locked in, ready to go' as World Juniors camp opens

Jimmy Snuggerud is excited to be in the mix of players tryout out for a spot with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Rumour Roundup: Is Bo Horvat's time in Vancouver running out?

If contract negotiations don't change course soon, will the Vancouver Canucks have to think about trading their captain and leading goal scorer?

Bettman: 'More than a dozen parties' interested in buying Senators, met with Reynolds

More than "a dozen parties"!

Analyzing strength of schedules and how it impacts NHL standings

Two months into the NHL season we're getting an idea of who is over- and under-performing, but Justin Bourne writes that it's important to consider strength of schedule to get the full context.

It's just not happening for the Ottawa Senators in 2022-23. What now?

What now?

New Jersey Devils Impress with Top Four Defensemen | The Hockey News

Adam Proteau says there are many impressive players on the New Jersey Devils, but their top four defensemen are arguably the best bargain for the team.

How Point-Per-Game Players Became Commonplace in the NHL | The Hockey News

A player averaging more than a point per game used to be a rare specialty in the NHL just a few years ago. Now, it's an expectation for each team's top players.