Thursday’s Dump & Chase: 800 for the Great 8

In Nashville News

Would more blueline scoring have fixed the Preds’ season? | On the Forecheck

The Nashville Predators have disappointed this season. Is it because of a drop in scoring from the back end?

Jack Matier Named to Canada's 2023 World Junior Championship Roster | NHL.com

Predators Prospect Jack Matier will don the Maple Leaf once again. The 19-year-old earned a spot on the team's 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship roster.

In more Jack Matier news: If you live in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, you can celebrate Jack’s place on the Canada WJC team with special Jack Matier beer.

In Ovechkin News

Ovechkin scores 800th with hat trick for Capitals against Blackhawks | NHL.com

The Blackhawks were kind enough not to delay the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin in his quest to get to 800 goals. He is now the third player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Ovechkin gets No. 800 in Capitals win against Blackhawks | NHL.com

Watch the game recap for Ovi's 798th, 799th and 800th goals.

Alex Ovechkin career timeline: Draft to 800 NHL goals | NHL.com

How we got here.

NHL Morning Skate for December 14 | NHL.com

OVECHKIN!! Plus the Preds play a role in adding to the players who already have 50 points this season.

Mantha assists in connecting Ovechkin's milestone to Howe | NHL.com

In Ovechkin-adjacent news...

Capitals, Blackhawks congratulate Ovechkin on 800th NHL goal | NHL.com

Something about some guy named Ovechkin

Ovechkin stat pack: Road to 800 goals | NHL.com

Did I mention that Ovechkin did a thing?

Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) provides this helpful visualization of Ovechkin’s career Finishing skill.

As you can see, the colours and the smoothing algorithm I chose for these are calibrated for single seasons. For full careers, the viz is much less useful. Just dreadful viz, tbh. pic.twitter.com/HGSgsZWS4A — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) December 14, 2022

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores 800th goal to move one back of Gordie Howe | Sportsnet

Sportsnet would also like you to know that Ovi did a thing.

'GR800': NHL world reacts to Ovechkin hitting historic mark in style | Sportsnet

A Twitter rundown of some reactions to Ovi's 800th goal.

Around the (mostly) Non-Ovechkin League and the World

NHL salary cap expected to rise $1 million for next season | NHL.com

The salary cap is going up (maybe).

Bettman hiring as NHL Commissioner 30 years ago changed face of hockey | NHL.com

30 years of Bettman. 30 years...

Premier Hockey Federation plans to double salary cap to $1.5M | Sportsnet

The PHF salary cap increase is nearly as big as the NHL’s. Sadly, it was not starting from the same point.

Howe's 801st NHL goal forgotten by many with Ovechkin closing in | NHL.com

With Ovi only one goal back from his career record, some of those who knew him reflect on Mr. Hockey and his final career goal.

Trotz talks coaching future, Ovechkin on 'The Chirp' podcast | NHL.com

Our old friend Trotzy isn't ready to return to coaching just yet.

Wild's Ryan Reaves Catches Red Wings' Filip Hronek With MASSIVE Open-Ice Hit | YouTube

No penalty was assessed on this play. Will there be supplementary discipline? Reaves has been fined three times and suspended three times, most recently during the 2021 playoffs.