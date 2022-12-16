Friday’s Dump & Chase: Frosty

Nashville Predators News

What’s wrong with the Nashville Predators’ special teams? - On the Forecheck

Preds rank 29th in PP%, 21st in PK%.

Around the League

Gary Bettman says NHL has no ‘appetite’ to expand Stanley Cup playoffs - Daily Faceoff

I like the way it is now, too. Many would want an expanded play-in round.

32 Thoughts: How Vancouver ended up in a tough spot with Bo Horvat

The Bo Horvat Sweepstakes are on.

With Markstrom regaining form, Flames' offence needs to step up

Flames goaltender Jakob Markstrom is beginning to look like his old Vezina-caliber self once again. However, because of a lack of goal support, it still isn't translating into wins.

'Don't skate at me like that': Wild's Reaves defends hit on Red Wings' Hronek

Just over three minutes into the game, Ryan Reaves laid a massive open ice hit on Filip Hronek, taking the Red Wings defender down. Hronek remained on the ice for a minute and ultimately left the game.

Sportsnet's 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: December Edition

With the World Junior Championship on the horizon, Sam Cosentino shares his latest rankings for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Max Pacioretty returns to Hurricanes practice in non-contact sweater

For the first time since an off-season surgery for a torn Achilles, Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty took to the ice during the team’s practice on Wednesday, according to North Carolina Sports Journal reporter Cory Lavalette.

Upon Further Review: Leafs win over Ducks shows contrast in defensive buy-in

Tuesday night's game between the streaking Maple Leafs and struggling Ducks clearly showed a difference in defensive commitment, and the little plays that don't always get noticed.

Boston Bruins Jim Montgomery better on and off ice | TSN

Montgomery was fired 32 games into the year for what the team called unprofessional conduct. He has since admitted to binge drinking to the point of blackouts, and conceded that he deserved to be fired. After going through rehab, he began working his way back.

By The Numbers: Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers historic season | TSN

McDavid has already solidified himself as the premier offensive force in the sport today. However, at the pace the Newmarket, Ont., native is going, his 2022-23 season could be among the best in NHL history.