Predators Recall Tommy Novak

The Nashville Predators are turning to Milwaukee yet again in an attempt to jump-start one of the league’s worst scoring offenses. The Preds have recalled forward Tommy Novak from the Admirals. Novak practiced with the team Monday, and seems to be on track to play against the Edmonton Oilers Monday night.

Preds fans who don’t watch the AHL will remember Novak from his stint with the team last season. Novak appeared in 27 games with the Preds last season and tallied 7 points (1 G, 6 A). Novak provided a big spark early in his stint, which included a three-point performance in just his third career game, but struggled as the season progressed, and returned to the AHL in December.

But plenty has changed since Novak’s last NHL action. He’s in the midst of his best professional season, leading Milwaukee in goals, assists, and points (11-15-26, respectively). The hope is Novak’s ability to create plays can translate to the Predators, who are currently 29th in the league in goals-per-game and 31st on the power play.

The Predators cleared space on the roster for Novak’s call-up by sending defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown back to the Admirals. Their reassignment likely means Alexandre Carrier could return to the lineup Monday as well.

Can Novak’s return help the Preds’ offense?