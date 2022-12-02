Game Preview: Nashville Predators @ New York Islanders 12/02/2022

The Nashville Predators are on the second game of their back-to-back after beating the New Jersey Devils in an overtime thriller. Now, they head to UBS Arena to play the New York Islanders, who are in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 15-9-0.

The Islanders are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, which snapped a four-game win streak that started against the Toronto Maple Leafs, two days after they lost to the Dallas Stars and four days after the Predators beat them in Nashville.

This is the second and final meeting between the two teams for the 2022-23 season with the first one ending in the Predators' favor 5-4.

When: 6:30 pm CT Where: UBS Arena TV: ESPN+/Hulu Radio: 102.5 The Game

The Islanders under Lane Lambert have been a strong team, and considering how well Ilya Sorokin has been performing, it’s no surprise they have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The usual suspect Mathew Barzal is a player for Predators fans to watch. He has 26 points in 24 games, but he has only scored two goals. The team’s leading goal-scorer is Brock Nelson, who currently has 11 in 24 games. On the backend, it’s Noah Dobson who has seven goals and 16 points in 24 games.

Predators Player to Watch: Roman Josi

Josi has been on an absolute tear as of late, and in the last game against the Islanders, he tallied four assists. Three of them were secondary assists, but there’s no doubt that one of the reasons the Predators won that game was because of the way Josi played. In 17 career games against the Islanders, he has 14 points in 17 games.

Over the last five games, Josi leads the team in goals with two, and in his last 10 games, he has posted 11 points, which despite the slow start to the season, has him looking like he’s back in form.

Predators Projected Lines

Filip Forsberg — Juuso Parssinen — Mikael Granlund

Tanner Jeannot — Colton Sissons— Matt Duchene

Cole Smith — Ryan Johansen — Nino Niederreiter

Yakov Trenin — Cody Glass — Mark Jankowski

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Mattias Ekholm — Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon — Dante Fabbro

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

The Predators have points in six of their last seven games and are heading into a hostile environment in UBS Arena. The Islanders are always a tough team to play, but the games in recent history have been very entertaining. Predators fans are bound to get some wacky hockey tonight.