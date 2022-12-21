Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Jubilant

Knight talks Dream Gap Tour, 2026 Olympics in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition we feature Hilary Knight.

Good guy Cale: Avalanche's Makar convinces ref to rescind Islanders' penalty

Cale Makar had one of the all-time good sportsmanship moments in the NHL on Monday night, convincing the referee to rescind a penalty called against the Islanders' Mathew Barzal.

United States built for success at World Juniors, GM Vanbiesbrouck says

John Vanbiesbrouck believes success at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship usually comes down to preparedness and sacrifice, areas in which he feels the United States is well-equipped.

Wright, Kraken forward, named Canada captain for 2023 World Juniors

Shane Wright, captain.

Cam Atkinson neck surgery out for season Philadelphia Flyers | TSN

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday that forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery on Wednesday and miss the remainder of the season.

Canada Switzerland World Junior Hockey Championship test | TSN

In the first of three test runs before the World Junior Men's Hockey Championship opens next week, Canada cruised past Switzerland 6-0 at the Avenir Centre on Monday.

NHL Stat Pack: Naughty and Nice Numbers Before Holiday Break - The Hockey News

Which fans are naughty or nice? What about the players? Carol Schram digs through the numbers to assemble the NHL Stat Pack's naughty or nice list.

Will the St. Louis Blues Shop Ryan O'Reilly in the New Year? - The Hockey News

Ryan O'Reilly would be a great trade target for a contending team.

Ferrari's 2023 NHL Draft Rankings: Mid-Season Top 50 - The Hockey News

Tony Ferrari presents his top 50 mid-season rankings for the 2023 NHL draft with his analysis for each of the first 32 players. Who's too high or low?

Four potential trade destinations, and proposals, for Bo Horvat

With it seeming more and more likely that the Vancouver Canucks will trade Bo Horvat, Ryan Dixon and Jason Bukala present four possible destinations and what an offer might look like.

Why the Maple Leafs traded Denis Malgin for Dryden Hunt (and why another move is coming)

By beating the midnight holiday trade freeze and trading Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for Dryden Hunt Monday, Dubas has completed another smart but minor deal.