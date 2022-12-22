Thursday’s Dump & Chase: All Hail the (Handsome) Face of the Franchise

Nashville Predators News & Notes
Nashville Predators 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2: Josi sets record in strong team win | On The Forecheck
ICYMI: Stick taps for El Capitan on becoming the franchise leader in points.
Other Hockey News & Notes
Is Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell Underrated? | The Hockey News
The Carolina Hurricanes have been Stanley Cup contenders for a few years now. Rod Brind’Amour has gotten lots of credit, but what about GM Don Waddell?
Senators sign defenseman Artem Zub to four-year $18.4M contract | Sportsnet
Congrats to one of my favorite names in the NHL.
News Release: A holiday gift from the #Sens to their fans! The team has signed defenceman Artem Zub to a four-year contract extension: https://t.co/laaPBhWxoN pic.twitter.com/dOjXIKO61b— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 21, 2022
Will the Flyers Move James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes? | The Hockey News
With James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes putting up a near point-per-game pace, could the Philadelphia Flyers trade them?
Dallas Stars’ Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons | ESPN
The Dallas Stars have announced that Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for family reasons, but would not provide further details. Let’s hope everything is alright for the 25-year-old Russian forward.
PHF Commissioner Reflects on League’s Growth and Doubled Salary Cap | The Hockey News
The PHF’s salary cap will increase 900 percent over three years by next season. Commissioner Reagan Carey said it’s just the beginning of the league’s growth.
2023 World Junior Championship Preview: Part II | On the Forecheck
ICYMI: Can the United States redeem themselves, and will Finland be able to exact their revenge?
Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete among condo shooting victims | CBC Sports
Our hearts go out to the victim’s families and the community of Vaughan during this most difficult time pic.twitter.com/1tJWf36tVA— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 21, 2022
Lightning D Sergachev fined $5K for slash on Leafs F Bunting | TSN
Ouch. Right on the mitts.
Apparently this two-hander from Sergachev preceded the end of period scrum with Bunting. No call but i didnt need to tell you that. pic.twitter.com/SUaaJcPaGz— ًًً (@twistedleafs) December 21, 2022
NHL postpones Lightning-Sabres to March as storm nears | ESPN
A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played.
