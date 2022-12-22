Thursday’s Dump & Chase: All Hail the (Handsome) Face of the Franchise

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2: Josi sets record in strong team win | On The Forecheck

ICYMI: Stick taps for El Capitan on becoming the franchise leader in points.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Is Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell Underrated? | The Hockey News

The Carolina Hurricanes have been Stanley Cup contenders for a few years now. Rod Brind’Amour has gotten lots of credit, but what about GM Don Waddell?

Senators sign defenseman Artem Zub to four-year $18.4M contract | Sportsnet

Congrats to one of my favorite names in the NHL.

News Release: A holiday gift from the #Sens to their fans! The team has signed defenceman Artem Zub to a four-year contract extension: https://t.co/laaPBhWxoN pic.twitter.com/dOjXIKO61b — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 21, 2022

Will the Flyers Move James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes? | The Hockey News

With James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes putting up a near point-per-game pace, could the Philadelphia Flyers trade them?

Dallas Stars’ Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons | ESPN

The Dallas Stars have announced that Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for family reasons, but would not provide further details. Let’s hope everything is alright for the 25-year-old Russian forward.

PHF Commissioner Reflects on League’s Growth and Doubled Salary Cap | The Hockey News

The PHF’s salary cap will increase 900 percent over three years by next season. Commissioner Reagan Carey said it’s just the beginning of the league’s growth.

2023 World Junior Championship Preview: Part II | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Can the United States redeem themselves, and will Finland be able to exact their revenge?

Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete among condo shooting victims | CBC Sports

Our hearts go out to the victim’s families and the community of Vaughan during this most difficult time pic.twitter.com/1tJWf36tVA — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 21, 2022

Lightning D Sergachev fined $5K for slash on Leafs F Bunting | TSN

Ouch. Right on the mitts.

Apparently this two-hander from Sergachev preceded the end of period scrum with Bunting. No call but i didnt need to tell you that. pic.twitter.com/SUaaJcPaGz — ًًً (@twistedleafs) December 21, 2022

NHL postpones Lightning-Sabres to March as storm nears | ESPN

A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played.