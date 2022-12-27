Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Back in the saddle

World Juniors News & Notes

WJC Roundup: Switzerland opens with OT win over Finland | Sportsnet

Excellent news for Switzerland, and probably a disappointing start for Finland.

United States opens world juniors with 5-2 win over Latvia | ESPN

Sweden, meanwhile, had an 11-0 victory over Austria.

World Junior Takeaways: Canada flops in opener vs. Czechia, hosts 0-for-2 on ‘The Michigan’ | Sportsnet

It was a day for upsets.

Relatedly: this isn't a criticism, but I can't imagine having the nerve to try a pure style move like a lacrosse goal (or...attempt at one) on the international stage. It would have been spectacular if it had worked, but I would have been too afraid of failure.

Other News & Notes

Bruins announce new policies in wake of Mitchell Miller signing | ESPN

Some of the things that the Boston Bruins didn't have in place--things you'd expect any organization working with that kind of budget to have while making hiring decisions, like clear written policies about what is or is not a red flag, or a tracking system to make sure that staff are actually vetting people the team wants to offer a contract to--are, uh. Those sure are things the Boston Bruins apparently didn't have in place.

Three ups, three downs: Beauts can’t hold the fort as the Six overtake first place | The Ice Garden

It's been a rocky season for the Buffalo Beauts, who are having some issues with both identity and injuries but who are still finding things for their fans to enjoy.

Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing | ESPN

He has also been fined $8,108.10, and even received a major penalty during the game.

Q & A with Whale Forward Lenka Serdar | The Ice Garden

Serdar joined the Connecticut Whale after spending the start of her post-college career in Europe.

NHL postpones Sabres-Blue Jackets game amid weather issues | ESPN

The Buffalo Sabres are still unable to fly out of Buffalo International Airport.

Bold NHL predictions for 2023: Connor McDavid or Tage Thompson scores 50 goals in 50 games | Sportsnet

Ironman streaks make me kind of uncomfortable and I think also make for worse hockey--they incentivize playing hurt or sick, which isn't great nor does it make for optimal results, and they take on such a mystique that they might affect coaching decisions to some extent.