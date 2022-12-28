Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Happy Hockey-days

Nashville News & Notes

Predators' lack of offense continues to define the season | A to Z Sports

The Nashville Predators top-paid scorers aren't scoring as much, but the reason behind it is evidence of a bigger problem.

Juuso Parssinen Continues Impactful Play with Nashville in Debut Season | NHL.com

The young center is making a big impact after being called up from Milwaukee.

'The Best Player Ever in Our Franchise:' Roman Josi's Path to Greatness | NHL.com

Follow the Preds’ all-time leading scorer from pre draft scouting to today.

World Juniors News & Notes

“We’re not going to ‘Michigan’ our way to the final”: Canada’s Guenther after WJC loss | Sportsnet

The rise and fall of the Michigan in the course of a single World Juniors Game has been something to behold.

World Junior Championship roundup: Kemell leads Finland past Slovakia | NHL.com

Preds prospect Joakim Kemell started the tournament as Finland's 13th forward. But two games in, he's leading the team and being lauded by announcers as their most talented forward. Here's a rundown of some of the games in the tournament today.

Around the League & the World

How have the Winnipeg Jets found success again in 2022-23?

The Jets have had a resurgence. Does their path hold any lessons for the Preds?

The Talking Point: Should the NHL go to an 84-game schedule?

Arguments for and against this type of schedule are being thrown around. But my question is, are rivalries really built in the regular season?

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar the standard-bearer for NHL’s younger generation | TSN.ca

This ranking of young players includes no Nashville Predators players and a single Preds prospect. Can you guess who?

Winter Classic great chance to experience best of Boston, Grzelcyk says | NHL.com

If you're heading to Boston, check out Matt Grzelcyk's recommendations for places to go in his home town.

Bringing young players into NHL big challenge for coaches | NHL.com

Insight from Marc Crawford on helping top young players succeed in the NHL.