Thursday’s Dump & Chase: The Glass Ceiling

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Cody Glass’s latest stepping stone in Nashville promises a bright future | A to Z Sports Nashville

As the Nashville Predators struggle to find their footing in the NHL, the emergence of Cody Glass and his new role is an encouraging sign.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Slovakia upsets United States at World Junior Hockey Championship | Sportsnet

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!

MacKinnon could return for Avalanche this week | NHL.com

“We have got to see him coming out of this (holiday) break here,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said on Altitude 92.5 FM in Denver. “He’ll continue to skate. And hopefully between now and New Year’s, he could get back in the lineup. That would be a little bit ahead of schedule but sounds like he’s knocking on the door here.”

Blues D Torey Krug placed on IR, to be reevaluated in 6 weeks | ESPN

Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap.

Five potential trade destinations for pending UFA Patrick Kane | Sportsnet

Now that the NHL roster freeze has lifted — and the deadline is basically only two months away — it’s time to contemplate which teams could be all in for Patrick Kane’s stretch-run and playoff services.

Vegas Golden Knights Thrive on the Road, Not at Home | The Hockey News

The Vegas Golden Knights are struggling with weird inconsistency lately but still sit atop the Pacific Division. Can they make a deep playoff run?

Red Wings assign Jakub Vrana to AHL’s Grand Rapids for conditioning | Sportsnet

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today assigned left wing Jakub Vrana to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.



» https://t.co/AEEARt395n pic.twitter.com/jvGWtnk0qj — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 28, 2022

Kings place Kaliyev on injured reserve, promote Quinton Byfield | ESPN

The former No. 2 overall pick opened the season with the Kings, posting three points in eight games before being sent down to the AHL.

The Blue Jackets Could Shop Vladislav Gavrikov | The Hockey News

Vladislav Gavrikov is in the final season of his contract. With the Columbus Blue Jackets struggling, they could sell the defender by the trade deadline.