Filed under: Game Threads Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Vegas Golden Knights 12/31/22 Go Preds. By Kate R@statswithkate Dec 31, 2022, 2:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Nashville Predators @ Vegas Golden Knights 12/31/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports The Nashville Predators take on the Vegas Golden Knights this afternoon. Loading comments...
Loading comments...