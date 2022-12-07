Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Yuletide

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Overcome Stars, Split Manitoba Series - On the Forecheck

Milwaukee remains in the Central Division driver’s seat.

Nathan MacKinnon left the Colorado Avalanche's game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center on Monday because of an undisclosed injury.

Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup on Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League.

It's almost World Juniors time!

Special teams are hugely important in today's hockey parity.

Nazem Kadri snaps out of slump in big way to lead Flames past Coyotes

With three points in a 3-2 win — including the late game-winner — Nazem Kadri snapped his scoring slump in dramatic fashion to lead the Flames past the Coyotes.

Jason Robertson is the Early Hart Trophy Favorite - Defending Big D

While he might not keep up his current scoring pace, the Dallas Stars forward has both the narrative and the results to bring it home.

