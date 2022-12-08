Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Back In Action

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Formidable Finns: Inside Nashville’s One-Two Goaltending Punch | Nashville Predators

The twin Finns, Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen, are hitting their stride in the crease. And it’s no coincidence the Preds are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games.

Why Ryan Ufko could be the Nashville Predators’ next great blueline prospect | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Eric tells us why we should all be paying attention to the overperforming fourth-rounder from UMass.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Trade or not, Boeser rediscovering his ‘swagger’ with Canucks is a good thing | Sportsnet

Brock Boeser will most likely not finish this season in a Canucks uniform (I’d like for him to end up in Nashville, but the price is ultimately probably too high).

Regardless of what team he suits up with in the future, it has been nice to see the forward return to form.

Could Patrick Kane Reunite with Artemi Panarin in New York? | The Hockey News

After the Chicago Blackhawks played the New York Rangers last Saturday, media speculation has again linked Patrick Kane to Manhattan.

Marie-Philip Poulin Wins canada’s Top Athlete Award | The Hockey News

Marie-Philip Poulin is the first women’s hockey player to win the Northern Star Award.

Avalanche center MacKinnon to miss approximately four weeks | ESPN

Colorado star center Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday night.

NHL Power Rankings: Devis Double Down in No. 1 | The Hockey News

After being idle for a few days, the Preds settle in at #20 in THN’s weekly power rankings.

The blurb they included is probably the most apt thing ever written about this franchise:

“They’re going to sneak into the playoffs again, aren’t they? The Preds practically created sports purgatory.”

Filipino American hockey sensation Jason Roberson becomes NHL’s top goal scorer | Yahoo Sports

This would be such a fun story if he didn’t happen to play for Dallas. I despise Dallas.