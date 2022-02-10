Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Shake It Off

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Penalties costly for Nashville Predators during loss to Dallas Stars | Tennessean

The effort was there last night. The team unfortunately just looked a little out of sync and rusty. Almost as if they haven’t played for a week or something.

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Continue to Surge | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Milwaukee is getting hot at the right time. Can they keep it up?

Other Hockey News & Notes

Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand suspended 6 games; repeat offender status cited as factor | ESPN

Brad Marchand was handed the longest suspension of his NHL career following his dustup with Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry on Tuesday night.

PHF Playoffs to be Held in Florida | The Hockey News

The Premier Hockey Federation announced that the 2022 Isobel Cup Playoffs will be held at a neutral site in Florida.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Recap: Russia Starts Strong, Denmark Makes History | The Hockey News

Russia’s 1-0 shutout was all it took to beat Switzerland in a tight affair, while Denmark recorded its first win in Olympic history on the opening day of men’s hockey action in Beijing.

Predicting big second-half performers for all 32 NHL teams | ESPN

ESPN gives Dante Fabbro his flowers.

“Let’s talk about a blossoming piece of Nashville’s blue line. Fabbro has dealt with injuries this season, but since coming back, the 23-year-old is showing off a strong defensive game to help anchor the Predators. The more he can give there, the better for Nashville — which faces a tough battle in the talented Central Division.”

Tuukka Rask Announces Retirement | The Hockey News

Tuukka Rask has announced his retirement following a setback in his recovery from hip surgery. He finishes his career with a 308-165-66 record, 52 shutouts, a Stanley Cup, a Vezina Trophy and an Olympic bronze medal in a 15-year NHL career.

Canadiens’ management must intervene after another ‘embarrassing’ loss | Sportsnet

And intervene they most certainly did...

Dominique Ducharme has been relieved of his head coaching duties.https://t.co/wSdkwrOMXC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2022

Turns out losing both Shea Weber and Carey Price at the same time is kind of a big deal.

Last-place Montreal Canadiens fire coach Dominique Ducharme after loss, name Martin St. Louis interim | ESPN

Well, that certainly was fast.

Blues sign head coach Craig Berube to three-year contract extension | Sportsnet

One coach gets canned, another replaces him, and a third coach gets extended. It’s the circle of life.

These young hockey players at 2022 Winter Olympics could become NHL stars | Yahoo Sports

The NHL won’t have players at the Beijing Olympics, but there are several young players who could become key NHLers in the future.