Friday’s Dump & Chase: Getting Down On Friday

Nashville News & Notes

Predators to host 3-day Winter Park ahead of Stadium Series | newschannel5.com

Ahead of Tennessee's first outdoor hockey game, the Nashville Predators will host a free, three-day, family-friendly Winter Park at Walk of Fame Park February 24-26.

Hockey News & Notes

Tippett fired as coach of Oilers, replaced by Woodcroft | nhl.com

Dave Tippett was fired as coach of the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The 60-year-old was replaced by Jay Woodcroft, coach of the Oilers' American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield.

While the Oilers have had Nashville’s number this season, they have struggled enough to merit a coaching change mid season.

Martin St. Louis Montreal Canadiens | TSN.ca

In his introductory press conference Thursday morning, the Stanley Cup champion admitted that becoming a head coach was something he was preparing for a decade.

Many in Montreal are excited about this hire.

NHL Mid-Season Power Rankings: Vezina Trophy Edition | The Hockey News

The top Vezina Trophy candidates for 2021-22 features some new faces, some familiar ones, and some breakout performances.

You don’t have to read too far to come across Juuse in this article.

The road to expansion: six cities the PHF could put new teams in | The Ice Garden

From the Six to a terrific 10, but where will four new teams go?

Two cities of interest for Preds fans are discussed in this article from our friends at The Ice Garden.

Cammi Granato is Authoring Change | The Hockey News

Cammi Granato wasn’t satisfied with inspiring solely through her Hall of Famer career. Now, she’s letting her way with words do the talking.

Granato is bringing her expertise to Vancouver, and they are lucky to have her.

How Olympic Hockey Rosters Were Filled After N.H.L.’s Retreat | The New York Times

Many of the men’s hockey players in Beijing expected to watch the Winter Games on TV. Then the N.H.L. decided not to send its players, and the game changed.

A behind the scenes look at how an “unlikely” scenario played out in reality.

Wild's Marcus Foligno suspended two games for kneeing Jets' Adam Lowry | sportsnet.ca

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno has been suspended two games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry, NHL Player Safety announced on Thursday.

It wasn’t the end of a skirmish but the end of the contact that earned Foligno his suspension.

Mood Music

If this week’s game against the Stars were a weekend anthem, it would probably sound like this.