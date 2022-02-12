Game Preview/Live Thread: Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets 2/12/22

The Nashville Predators lost their last game, a see-sawing and penalty-riddled affair against the Dallas Stars, and are hoping to get back in the W column tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are also coming off a loss to the Stars—yesterday, in overtime—so one of these teams will have something good to say for themselves after tonight.

Hopefully it’ll be the one in gold.

Kyle Connor is still head and shoulders above the rest of the Jets’ offense, with 48 points, 25 goals, and 23 assists. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele round out the 30+-points-club, with Dubois’s 34 points and 19 goals second in both categories and Scheifele’s 20 assists a respectable second there (he has 32 points total).

The Jets are still struggling some to score, but respectable goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck (.912 on the season) and great goaltending from backup Eric Comrie (.920 in the eight games he’s started—he’s faced harder shots than Juuse Saros and done a little better with them) has kept them in the race.

They haven’t gotten much help from their special teams, where okay systems are being hampered by poor finishing (on the PP) and poor goaltending (on the PK). Their power play is doing fine but could be doing a lot better, which is not great news for the Predators given how many penalties they keep taking—let’s see them make an effort not to give the Jets’ power play a chance to fix its luck.

How to Watch

The game airs at 6 PM Central on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game.