Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Capital Gains

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Predators' Nick Cousins: Out with lower-body injury | CBSSports.com

The Preds say Cousins is considered "week-to-week" at this point after a rough play involving Luke Kunin and Winnipeg's Kristian Reichel. Considering the Preds' recent penchant for taking penalties, it's certainly not a plus to have one of your better penalty killers on the sideline. It's an equally tough break for Cousins, who had been playing solid minutes for Nashville over the past few weeks.

NHL begins work on Nissan Stadium for Nashville Predators Stadium Series game | Tennessean

This is going to be so much fun.

Other Hockey Happenings

Montreal Canadiens trade Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames | Eyes On The Prize

The first major trade of the deadline, and it probably won't be the last one involving Montreal. Calgary was a team that likely needed to be a bit more "YOLO" in their trade strategy, given that guys like Tkachuk and Gaudreau could be moving on this summer.

Eichel to debut for Golden Knights against Avalanche on Wednesday | NHL.com

It is equally great to see Eichel back in game action, and equally frustrating that another NHL powerhouse is going to get away with cap circumvention to get an edge in the postseason.

Markstrom leads 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com

In addition to the Flames' star goaltender, this week's three stars features two guys having strong redemption seasons.

Jeff Skinner, Will You Be Our Valentine? | Die By The Blade

As our friends at the Sabres' SBNation site explain, the Jeff Skinner experiment in the wing capital of the world might not as much of a dud as we thought.

For Gemel, Givani Smith, playing on same team 'coolest thing' | Detroit News

Gemel and Givani Smith rarely had a chance to play on the same team while growing up. That all changed Monday when they skated on the same line for the Red Wings.

Jagr glad to keep playing, teaching as he reaches 50th birthday | NHL.com

It's been 32 years since Jaromir Jagr made his NHL debut, and he's still playing professional hockey. An absolute legend.