Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Snap Out Of It

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Continue Climbing Up Standings | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: While the Preds continue to tumble, the Ads are continuing to rise up through the standings. Wish it didn’t have to be one or the other.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus reasons for optimism for every team | ESPN

Well, obviously the Preds were going to fall a few spots given how things have been going for them lately. They currently slide in at #14, and they cite Juuse Saros as the reason for optimism (well, duh).

“Saros has been the Predators’ backbone this season and is a big reason the team has overachieved — and could continue doing so into the postseason. The Central Division will be hotly contested, and Nashville’s best hope of staying in position is standing between the pipes most nights.”

Other Hockey News & Notes

Note from the author: I wasn’t able to stay up for the women’s gold-medal game between the US and Canada. So, ‘Hooray! We’re the best’ if we won... or ‘damn, that sucks’ if we lost.

Slovakia Upsets USA in Shootout to Advance to Semifinal | The Hockey News

BUMMER ALERT!

A late goal to force extra time changed the course of the game as Slovakia upset the Group A winners, the United States, 3-2 in the shootout, becoming the first team to advance to the men’s Olympic hockey semifinal.

Canada’s old-school NHL approach falls short against Sweden, ending medal hopes | Sportsnet

Well, at least Canada lost too.

If Canadiens find trade involving Petry that works, Hughes will pursue it | Sportsnet

Jeff Petry is under contract through the 2024-25 season, and he owns a partial no-trade clause. But if the Canadiens can find a trade for him that works, GM Kent Hughes will definitely try to make it happen.

Sidney Crosby’s Goal-Scoring Legacy is Underrated | The Hockey News

Crosby is one of the best, most celebrated hockey players ever. But he’s built his legacy on his all-around play. Now a 500-goal scorer, he’s earned props as an all-time great sniper, too.

Claude Giroux Reportedly Prefers The Avalanche, But Can They Afford Him? | The Hockey News

Claude Giroux appears willing to waive his no-movement clause for a handful of clubs, with Colorado looking like the top choice. Can the team make it work? I sure as hell hope not.

The oral history of ‘Captain Clutch,’ Marie-Philip Poulin | Sportsnet

Past and present teammates, coaches and rivals, and “Captain Clutch” herself, shed some light on the most clutch player in hockey, Marie-Philip Poulin.

‘The Hamburglar’ is hungry to play again in NHL with Canadiens | Montreal Gazette

Andrew Hammond isn’t sure if the lifetime meal card he received from McDonald’s during his amazing run with Ottawa Senators in 2015 is still valid.