John Hynes fined after Preds loss

The Predators head coach was fined $25,000 for “inappropriate conduct” at the end of Tuesday’s game.

By Shaun Smith
Columbus Blue Jackets v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL unceremoniously announced that the Nashville Predators Head Coach had been fined $25,000 for “inappropriate behavior” at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals. No other information was released. Hockey fans combed the archives for footage and the best anyone could come up with was this:

It appears to be a mystery at this point and there probably won’t be any clarification, but clearly, the officials didn’t like what Hynes had to say after the loss to the Capitals.

