John Hynes fined after Preds loss

The NHL unceremoniously announced that the Nashville Predators Head Coach had been fined $25,000 for “inappropriate behavior” at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals. No other information was released. Hockey fans combed the archives for footage and the best anyone could come up with was this:

John Hynes really got fined 25K for telling a ref he’s bad at his job pic.twitter.com/00xxdGxqor — Peter Andrianopoulos (@peterandri) February 17, 2022

It appears to be a mystery at this point and there probably won’t be any clarification, but clearly, the officials didn’t like what Hynes had to say after the loss to the Capitals.