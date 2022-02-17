Stadium Series PreGame Fan Festival Activities Announced

The NHL announced the slate of activities that will be a part of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series “Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame” Official Fan Festival. Quite frankly, I’m impressed. Before I get into what all the Festival has to offer, let me tell you details:

Where: Nissan Stadium Parking Lot R

When: Saturday, February 26th 2022, from 1 pm to 6 pm (CST)

Cost: Zero dollars and zero cents

Let’s take a look at what all the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame includes:

Truly: As title partner and part of the NHL Stadium Series PreGame, Truly Hard Seltzer is giving fans 21+ the opportunity to win the “best seats in the house” at the NHL Stadium Series game. Fans will also take a photo with an NHL alumnus alongside the Truly Margarita Zamboni, sample new product (for fans 21+), and try their luck with “Truly Hard Trivia.” Additionally, fans can test their hockey skills by participating in Accuracy Challenge, Target Practice and Hardest Shot games.

As title sponsor of NHL Stadium Series, Navy Federal Credit Union is giving fans the opportunity to visit the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey Puck Shot Challenge to test their range and accuracy to receive a hockey-themed prize! Also, be sure to take a photo with their oversized NHL Stadium Series-branded jersey! Bud Light: Bud Light will have two branded spaces for all hockey fans to hang out at PreGame. If you’re 21 years of age or older, spend some time at the Bud Light Beer Garden or the Bud Light Mobile Bar before heading into the stadium for an ice-cold beer.

Bud Light will have two branded spaces for all hockey fans to hang out at PreGame. If you’re 21 years of age or older, spend some time at the Bud Light Beer Garden or the Bud Light Mobile Bar before heading into the stadium for an ice-cold beer. Caesars Sportsbook : Again if you're 21 years of age or older, before the puck drops visit the greatest sportsbook of all time: Caesars Sportsbook! Join in the fun with PreGame activities, giveaway promos and a meet and greet with an NHL legend!

Again if you're 21 years of age or older, before the puck drops visit the greatest sportsbook of all time: Caesars Sportsbook! Join in the fun with PreGame activities, giveaway promos and a meet and greet with an NHL legend! Clorox: The Clorox Company’s “Beat the Sneeze” activation tent will be the ultimate 2022 NHL Stadium Series destination with photo moments, coveted prizes and more. The pop-up will challenge Clorox fans to show off their fastest slapshot to beat the speed of a sneeze for a chance to land on the leaderboard. As the NHL’s Official Cleaning & Disinfecting Product Partner, Clorox hand sanitizer gel will be available to help keep NHL fans safe and healthy.

The Clorox Company’s “Beat the Sneeze” activation tent will be the ultimate 2022 NHL Stadium Series destination with photo moments, coveted prizes and more. The pop-up will challenge Clorox fans to show off their fastest slapshot to beat the speed of a sneeze for a chance to land on the leaderboard. As the NHL’s Official Cleaning & Disinfecting Product Partner, Clorox hand sanitizer gel will be available to help keep NHL fans safe and healthy. DraftKings: DraftKings Sportsbook is hosting the Missin’ Curfew crew, former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O’Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall as they podcast LIVE from PreGame. Stop by from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. to hear OBS and UPDOGG tell tales of missing curfew and break down hockey’s biggest stories!

DraftKings Sportsbook is hosting the Missin’ Curfew crew, former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane “OBS” O’Brien and Scottie “UPDOGG” Upshall as they podcast LIVE from PreGame. Stop by from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. to hear OBS and UPDOGG tell tales of missing curfew and break down hockey’s biggest stories! Dunkin’: Dunkin’s Fan Zone will be a fun NHL Stadium Series PreGame destination for fans. The pop-up will offer air and bubble hockey games, live music, and a fun photo opportunity with a custom donut wall. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy free samples of hot coffee, Irish Creme Swirl Iced Coffee, and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. As done previously at the NHL Winter Classic and NHL All-Star Game, Dunkin’ is continuing to partner with The Assist to bring sensory kits to the NHL Stadium Series.

Dunkin’s Fan Zone will be a fun NHL Stadium Series PreGame destination for fans. The pop-up will offer air and bubble hockey games, live music, and a fun photo opportunity with a custom donut wall. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy free samples of hot coffee, Irish Creme Swirl Iced Coffee, and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. As done previously at the NHL Winter Classic and NHL All-Star Game, Dunkin’ is continuing to partner with The Assist to bring sensory kits to the NHL Stadium Series. Fanatics: A wide assortment of NHL Stadium Series merchandise will be available for purchase at the NHL Official Merchandise Shop – A Fanatics Experience.

A wide assortment of NHL Stadium Series merchandise will be available for purchase at the NHL Official Merchandise Shop – A Fanatics Experience. FanDuel: Fans at the FanDuel Lounge will have the opportunity to test their accuracy skills by shooting pucks at targets for a chance to win prizes. Finalists will get an opportunity to compete against NHL alumni to win a grand prize. The FanDuel Lounge is open to fans 21 and older.

Fans at the FanDuel Lounge will have the opportunity to test their accuracy skills by shooting pucks at targets for a chance to win prizes. Finalists will get an opportunity to compete against NHL alumni to win a grand prize. The FanDuel Lounge is open to fans 21 and older. GEICO: Before the puck drops, visit GEICO at the NHL Stadium Series PreGame for details on how to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card! There’s no purchase necessary and official rules will be available at https://GEICOhockey.com/stadiumseries on the day of the event. While you’re there, snap a photo in the GEICO NHL Stadium Series penalty box, spin the giant hockey puck, and play their goalie reflex game for a chance to win a prize!

Before the puck drops, visit GEICO at the NHL Stadium Series PreGame for details on how to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card! There’s no purchase necessary and official rules will be available at https://GEICOhockey.com/stadiumseries on the day of the event. While you’re there, snap a photo in the GEICO NHL Stadium Series penalty box, spin the giant hockey puck, and play their goalie reflex game for a chance to win a prize! Honda: Fans can show off their hockey skills at the Precision Passing Challenge or try their luck at the Honda Puck Drop for a chance to win great prizes! They can also check out the lineup of hockey-bag-ready Honda vehicles on display including the Ridgeline, Civic Hatchback, and All-New Passport Trailsport.

Fans can show off their hockey skills at the Precision Passing Challenge or try their luck at the Honda Puck Drop for a chance to win great prizes! They can also check out the lineup of hockey-bag-ready Honda vehicles on display including the Ridgeline, Civic Hatchback, and All-New Passport Trailsport. Jägermeister: Before puck drop, fans 21+ are invited to hang out at Jägermeister’s mobile bar and lounge to enjoy an ice cold shot of Jägermeister with friends. While there, capture the moment by snapping a shot with Jägermeister’s 20ft bottle or with a cobranded Jägermeister and NHL Stadium Series giant inflatable puck. See you at the game!

Before puck drop, fans 21+ are invited to hang out at Jägermeister’s mobile bar and lounge to enjoy an ice cold shot of Jägermeister with friends. While there, capture the moment by snapping a shot with Jägermeister’s 20ft bottle or with a cobranded Jägermeister and NHL Stadium Series giant inflatable puck. See you at the game! Nashville Predators: Join the SMASHVILLE experience and discover how to MAKE IT in Music City. Fans can get on stage at a karaoke bar, walk the GOLD carpet and finish by signing the GOLD mega record and taking a 360-degree photo. Enjoy the SMASHVILLE Experience, appearances by Predators personalities, and take part in a special rendition of SMASH car.

Join the SMASHVILLE experience and discover how to MAKE IT in Music City. Fans can get on stage at a karaoke bar, walk the GOLD carpet and finish by signing the GOLD mega record and taking a 360-degree photo. Enjoy the SMASHVILLE Experience, appearances by Predators personalities, and take part in a special rendition of SMASH car. NHL Fan Access™ App presented by Ticketmaster: As the official event app, NHL Fan Access™ features maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, opportunities to win prizes, and much more.

As the official event app, NHL Fan Access™ features maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, opportunities to win prizes, and much more. NHL Network: NHL Network is giving fans an interactive experience with the TV home for the National Hockey League. Fans can test their stick skills with an inflatable target practice shooting drill. NHL Network’s NHL Tonight will air extensive pre- and postgame coverage of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

NHL Network is giving fans an interactive experience with the TV home for the National Hockey League. Fans can test their stick skills with an inflatable target practice shooting drill. NHL Network’s NHL Tonight will air extensive pre- and postgame coverage of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. PPG: PPG will be enlisting the help of fans to create a paint-by-numbers mural.

PPG will be enlisting the help of fans to create a paint-by-numbers mural. Stanley Cup Display: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports.

Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports. Tampa Bay Lightning: The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing the beautiful Tampa Bay beaches to Nashville. Fans will be able to take photos in front of the Sand Sculpture, sit down in beach chairs, and bury their feet in the sand.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing the beautiful Tampa Bay beaches to Nashville. Fans will be able to take photos in front of the Sand Sculpture, sit down in beach chairs, and bury their feet in the sand. Ticketmaster: Bullseye Battle - Show off your wrist shot by aiming for the bullseye!

Bullseye Battle - Show off your wrist shot by aiming for the bullseye! Upper Deck: Get your own personalized NHL Stadium Series card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Pack Wars, Box Hockey, and more. Collect a FREE Stadium Series trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information.

Get your own personalized NHL Stadium Series card from Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL. Upper Deck is also giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing exciting games such as Pack Wars, Box Hockey, and more. Collect a FREE Stadium Series trading card set at UpperDeckEpack.com, the innovative platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and trade with hockey fans from around the world. Visit the Upper Deck booth for more information. Verizon: Your home internet is going Ultra! 5G Ultra Wideband is now in more and more places around the country, so more people than ever can experience Verizon’s exceptional broadband internet at home. Stop by the Verizon booth and see how America’s most reliable network is built to connect your home with an ultra-fast internet that’s ready for what comes next.

It seems to me like there are plenty of opportunities to meet NHL legends, win prizes, get free samples, play some games, participate in activities, take fun pictures, and, most of all, see Lord Stanley’s Cup.

I’ll get the chance to preview the event on Friday, so expect to read all about it before you head down yourself on Saturday!