Friday’s Dump & Chase: Carolina On My Mind

Nashville News & Notes

John Hynes fined after Preds loss | On the Forecheck

The Predators head coach was fined $25,000 for "inappropriate conduct" at the end of Tuesday’s game.

Apparently talking back comes at a price.

Potential trade deadline targets for the Predators: 2022 | On the Forecheck

Deadline day is slowly approaching. Here are some names with something to offer the Preds.

Some very interesting names may be whispered around Nashville before March 21, and Jeff takes a look.

Stadium Series PreGame Fan Festival Activities Announced | On the Forecheck

The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series PreGame Festivities look pretty sweet and are free to the public.

Mark your calendars for the Fan Festival!

Granlund, Sissons Thrilled for Nashville to Host NHL Stadium Series | nhl.com

Predators Forwards Anticipating Opportunity to Play in First Outdoor NHL Game in Tennessee.

Nashville is gearing up for a fun Stadium Series next weekend and fans aren’t the only ones excited about it.

The @PancakePantry, Nashville's iconic scratch-made pancake restaurant, has introduced a @PredsNHL Pancake, available only for a limited time. Each order sold between now and March 31, 2022 will support the @PredsFoundation. Learn more: https://t.co/NjHWD4Wg55 pic.twitter.com/IoHQNeCeex — Nashville CVC (@NashvilleCVC) February 17, 2022

Hockey News & Notes

NHL Power Rankings: Prospects of interest edition | sportsnet.ca

This time of year, young players take on an extra focus, whether as trade bait for contending teams looking to make a notable addition, or as late call-ups – or general forward optimism – for those languishing near the bottom of the standings. The latest edition of the Power Rankings looks at a prospect of interest for each team.

Friends, this suggestion is a hard pass with a giant side of “hell no”...

Giroux plans to discuss Trade Deadline options with Flyers | nhl.com

Claude Giroux said he plans to meet with Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher to discuss his options ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on March 21.

Will Nashville be in a conversation?

Maple Leafs, Sabres unveil 2022 Heritage Classic jerseys | sportsnet.ca

For the 2022 Heritage Classic on March 13, the Toronto Maple Leafs are throwing it back to 1917.

OK, I am loving the Toronto look. What do you think?

Canada's 'Captain Clutch' Does It Again as USA Forced to Settle for Olympic Silver | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Repeating as gold medalists wasn't meant to be for the United States, which took home silver behind Canada for the fourth time in Olympic women’s ice hockey.

In case you missed it, Canada’s women’s team brought home the gold Wednesday night in an exciting game against Team USA.

After Olympic Loss, it's Fair to Question USA's Handling of Young Talent | The Hockey News

USA's women's hockey team had the talent to contend, but didn't use the young talent it had to its advantage.

There will be MUCH discussion about how USA Hockey moves forward from these games, and this is a good explanation of why.

Mood Music

The Predators are heading to Carolina tonight to take on the Hurricanes, and this could be a big win for Nashville. The hopes of Smashville go with them.