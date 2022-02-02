Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Shooting Stars

Saros Named NHL's Second Star of the Month
SECOND STAR SAROS
⭐⭐ Juuse Saros yielded two or fewer goals in eight of his 12 appearances in January while posting an 8-2-2 record. #NHLStats: https://t.co/gOa2yYRN8d pic.twitter.com/PJA2BlmdFS— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2022
Jonathan Huberdeau (@FlaPanthers), Juuse Saros (@PredsNHL), Bryan Rust (@Penguins) named “Three Stars” for the month of January. #NHLStats: https://t.co/gOa2yYRN8d pic.twitter.com/JG86Cak4sH— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2022
Campbell's slide into uncharted territory with Maple Leafs continues
Jack Campbell has had a rough few weeks.
Paul Byron's resilience an example for young Canadiens to follow - Sportsnet.ca
Paul Byron, on waivers last season, is an example of resilience.
How Gander, Newfoundland came together to help stranded passengers on 9/11 - Sportsnet.ca
Here's a neat video for your Wednesday.
Montreal's Struggles Have Been Due to More Than Just Poor Play - The Hockey News
I wonder which Habs will be on new teams in the next few weeks.
David Desharnais Hasn't Quit on His Hockey Dreams - The Hockey News
Desharnais is the ultimate underdog.
Wild Sign Greenway to Three-Year Extension - The Hockey News
Jordan Greenway has been locked up for three more years.
Blake Bolden Q&A: On Mentoring Women and the Secret to Scouting - The Hockey News
On top of enjoying a long playing career and breaking barriers as a scout with the L.A. Kings, Bolden has launched emBolden her, a new mentorship program for young women.
Wyatt Russell and Manon Rheaume Named Celebrity Goalies for All-Star Breakaway Challenge - The Hockey News
I'm excited for Manon Rheaume!!!!
Vancouver Canucks Could Shop a Forward or Two - The Hockey News
JT Miller always seems to be in a trade rumor.
Prospect Roundup: Four Hot Takes for a Cold January - The Hockey News
Mmmm, prospect debates.
Calder Trophy Power Rankings: Who are the Favorites? - The Hockey News
Cough, Tanner Jeannot, cough.
Czechs rely on equipment manager in net for Olympic practice - TSN.ca
Oh goodness.
Crosby praised by peers, coaches on verge of 500 goals with Penguins
Sid the Kid gets to 500 goals.
DeBrincat defies odds, honored to represent Blackhawks at All-Star Game
I think I'd like DeBrincat if he played for any other team.
By The Numbers: How Sidney Crosby stacks up as he approaches 500
Like him or not, Crosby is a big deal for the League.
