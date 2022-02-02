 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Shooting Stars

It’s almost All-Star time.

By Rachel K
Nashville Predators v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Saros Named NHL's Second Star of the Month
SECOND STAR SAROS

Campbell's slide into uncharted territory with Maple Leafs continues
Jack Campbell has had a rough few weeks.

Paul Byron's resilience an example for young Canadiens to follow - Sportsnet.ca
Paul Byron, on waivers last season, is an example of resilience.

How Gander, Newfoundland came together to help stranded passengers on 9/11 - Sportsnet.ca
Here's a neat video for your Wednesday.

Montreal's Struggles Have Been Due to More Than Just Poor Play - The Hockey News
I wonder which Habs will be on new teams in the next few weeks.

David Desharnais Hasn't Quit on His Hockey Dreams - The Hockey News
Desharnais is the ultimate underdog.

Wild Sign Greenway to Three-Year Extension - The Hockey News
Jordan Greenway has been locked up for three more years.

Blake Bolden Q&A: On Mentoring Women and the Secret to Scouting - The Hockey News
On top of enjoying a long playing career and breaking barriers as a scout with the L.A. Kings, Bolden has launched emBolden her, a new mentorship program for young women.

Wyatt Russell and Manon Rheaume Named Celebrity Goalies for All-Star Breakaway Challenge - The Hockey News
I'm excited for Manon Rheaume!!!!

Vancouver Canucks Could Shop a Forward or Two - The Hockey News
JT Miller always seems to be in a trade rumor.

Prospect Roundup: Four Hot Takes for a Cold January - The Hockey News
Mmmm, prospect debates.

Calder Trophy Power Rankings: Who are the Favorites? - The Hockey News
Cough, Tanner Jeannot, cough.

Czechs rely on equipment manager in net for Olympic practice - TSN.ca
Oh goodness.

Crosby praised by peers, coaches on verge of 500 goals with Penguins
Sid the Kid gets to 500 goals.

DeBrincat defies odds, honored to represent Blackhawks at All-Star Game
I think I'd like DeBrincat if he played for any other team.

By The Numbers: How Sidney Crosby stacks up as he approaches 500
Like him or not, Crosby is a big deal for the League.

